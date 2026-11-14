WWE veterans Jimmy Wang Yang and Krissy Vaine have announced an adult subscription-content venture called VaineYang. In an Instagram reel, Yang used a joke about his old wrestling persona while promoting the project with Vaine. A profile described the venture as offering photo and video content from the couple, including wrestling-themed material. The announcement follows their public relationship updates earlier in the year. Yang introduced the new project with a cheeky line about still being able to “Wang Yang” at age 45.

“I’m 45 years old and I can still Wang Yang … and BANG! Yeehaw!” – Jimmy Wang Yang, reel transcription

Yang, who also wrestled as Akio, became recognizable in WWE through his cowboy-themed Jimmy Wang Yang character. He competed in the company’s cruiserweight division after earlier runs with WCW and other promotions. Vaine had her own involvement in developmental wrestling and briefly appeared on WWE television before moving away from regular competition. Their different careers brought them to the industry in the same era without making them a long-running on-screen team. The current venture draws on that shared background while focusing on content outside the ring.

Yang and Vaine had publicized their relationship before the new project, including the difficulty of making a long-distance arrangement work. In September 2026, Yang said they had separated after he considered relocating to Florida. Vaine later called the split a misunderstanding and confirmed their reconciliation. Their subsequent posts showed the pair appearing together again after that reconciliation. That personal history followed their separate wrestling careers and explained why the two former performers were now working together outside traditional wrestling companies. Neither had announced a new WWE booking as part of the reconciliation.