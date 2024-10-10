Worrying Information Reported Regarding Killswitch’s Health Situation

Recently, news broke that Austin Matelson, better known to wrestling fans by the names Killswitch and Luchasaurus, had been hospitalized due to pneumonia in both lungs. Apparently, the AEW wrestler collapsed at his home and, thankfully, was found by his girlfriend, who got him medical assistance. However, after it was confirmed he had left the hospital, Bryan Alavez has now reported on Wrestling Observer Live that he remains at high risk of a relapse, and his condition could even be career-ending.

“He’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently, there may be permanent damage. They found calcification in a heart valve, and his body is not producing iron and so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen … He also can’t travel for at least 4-6 weeks and has to see a specialist as soon as he can get in, I don’t want to say it’s a career-ending issue, but it could be a career-ending issue.”

39-year-old Matelson broke into the business via Florida Championship Wrestling, which was a WWE developmental territory at the time. Yet, while things didn’t work out for him at the time, he decided to pursue a career in reality television, placing 5th in the 2015 version of Big Brother.

Still, with pro wrestling being his true passion, he returned to action via indie shows, leading to him signing with Lucha Underground and performing under the name Vibora. Therefore, with added television experience, he was a perfect fit for AEW when the company launched, and Tony Khan needed to fill his roster with talented but mainly unknown wrestlers.