Sammy Guevara Stretchered From The Ring During ROH Taping

In concerning news, it has been confirmed by those in attendance that on Wednesday night, Sammy Guevara was stretched from the ring after a spot was mistimed, and Serpentico landed on his face during the latest Ring Of Honor taping. Precisely what Guevara’s injury was hasn’t yet been confirmed, although Dave Meltzer has stated on X that it’s suspected to be a concussion. If this is the case, it is especially troubling as he previously suffered a concussion at last year’s WrestleDream that sidelined him for several months.

https://twitter.com/DrainBamager/status/1841634544673239301

Despite being hailed as one of the four pillars of AEW, Guevara’s time with the promotion has been marred by injuries and suspensions. However, it was hoped that an extended run in AEW’s sister promotion, ROH, would allow him to get his groove back and reestablish himself in the eyes of fans. Yet it sadly now appears that another extended spell on the sidelines awaits him, which will frustrate nobody more than Guevara himself.