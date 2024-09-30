Open in App
    Web Is Jericho

    Cash Wheeler Launches GoFundme To Help His Hometown Following Hurricane Helene

    By JAMES RYDER,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6h3r_0vpJoSI200

    Hurricane Helene has so far claimed at least 121 lives across six states, and hundreds of thousands of people remain without power. Sadly, one of the worst-hit areas appears to be North Carolina, with some homes completely washed away. And now, in an attempt to help the people of Old Fort, which is his hometown, Cash Wheeler of AEW has used his celebrity status to launch a GoFundMe , which, as of writing, has raised $8,289 with MJF, Kris Statlander, Deonna Purrazzo, Big Bill, and Truth Magnum having all kindly donated.

    37-year-old Wheeler broke into the business in 2005 and was a regular feature of the independent scene in North Carolina and Georgia under the name Steven Walters. Yet, while he has achieved far greater fame than his peers at this time of his career, he clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from, with it understood that he recently relocated back to North Carolina, having moved to Florida when he signed with WWE.

