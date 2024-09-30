John Cena Delivers Baby In “The Simpsons” (w/Video)

Two months ago, it was announced that the season premiere of “The Simpsons” would include John Cena in a star-studded episode. And while it wasn’t known at the time whether he would play himself or voice a character, with the episode having aired on Sunday night, it has been confirmed that he featured as “ The only licensed midwife to win 16 WWE Championships, ” helping Kumiko give birth to her and Comic Book Guy’s baby.

Over the years, “The Simpsons” has acknowledged pro wrestling a few times, even having an episode where it’s revealed that Grampa Simpson was a wrestler in his younger days. Still, Cena is only the second real-life wrestler to be included on the show, with Bret Hart briefly appearing in a 1997 episode where he memorably calls Mr. Burns a “ pencil-neck geek. ”