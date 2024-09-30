NXT Couple Were Married By ECW Original This Past Weekend

Over the weekend, NXT wrestlers Randy José Beidelschies, better known as Javier Bernal, and Natalie Holland, who performs as Tatum Paxley, were married. This was revealed via fellow wrestlers sharing photographs and videos from the wedding on social media. And while it did appear that someone resembling former ECW wrestler Steve Corino had officiated at the ceremony, this seemed unlikely.

However, the just-married Bernal has now taken to X himself and confirmed it was indeed Corino, who currently works for WWE as an NXT producer and trainer at the Performance Center.

51-year-old Corino broke into the business in the mid-90s and was soon sharing a ring with names like Crush, Bob Holly, Savio Vega, and Kurrgan due to working for WWE as an enhancement talent. Still, Corino had loftier ambitions and would go on to join ECW in 1998, memorably wrestling Dusty Rhodes in Texas Bullrope matches at both Living Dangerously 2000 and Cyberslam 2000.

This connection with Rhodes would see him later hired by WCW, although he never got to debut as Vince McMahon purchased the company and released Corino. From there, the Canadian would work for TNA, ROH, Zero1, and MLW, although his time in ECW will always be considered the pinnacle of his in-ring career.