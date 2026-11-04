🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Weaverville, NC

Weaverville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box stores and convenience shops all hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Weaverville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Day-shift role where you unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4334

Location: 25 Northridge Commons Pkwy, Weaverville, NC 28787

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour, plus possible shift premiums and performance incentives

Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery and general merchandise orders. Great if you want supervisor experience, steady hours, and strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and free education programs.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC (convenience store)

(convenience store) Location: Weaverville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $16/hour, weekly pay, plus monthly bonus potential and $1,000 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Hands-on assistant manager role covering customer service, cash handling, scheduling, and store operations. Best for someone with open availability (nights, weekends, holidays) who wants to grow into full store management and likes a busy, high-energy setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train and help you move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.