Healthcare hiring around Weatherford, TX is steady right now, with options in clinics, dental, and long‑term care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full‑time roles open today.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide diagnostic imaging while working closely with doctors and nurses. Good fit if you’re confident with digital X‑ray equipment, PACS/RIS, and want a role focused on both image quality and patient safety.

Employer: FMNTX / Main Street Dental

Location: 1305 S Main St #120, Weatherford, TX 76086

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Chairside role supporting a busy dental office, including X‑rays, room setup, and patient education. Offers on‑the‑job training and professional development help, great if you want to grow your skills in general and specialty dentistry.

Employer: Peach Tree Place

Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on nursing role in long‑term care, combining direct resident care with supervising CNAs and handling meds and charting. Best for LVN/LPNs who like leadership, detailed documentation, and working closely with residents and families.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.