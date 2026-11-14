There are some very special dogs waiting at the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: 59 lbs

Health notes: Has a small mass on his back left leg and hip issues . The shelter can share more about his care needs.

Has a and . The shelter can share more about his care needs. Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Contact: (817) 598-4111

Asten is an older Lab mix who could really use a calm, loving home to relax in. If you have room in your heart for a senior dog, he may be your guy.

👉 Meet Asten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: 60.2 lbs

Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Contact: (817) 598-4111

Margo is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees mix with a solid medium–large build. She’s ready for a home that understands big, working-type dogs and can give her space and structure.

👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: 43 lbs

Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Contact: (817) 598-4111

Marge is another lovely white Great Pyrenees mix, a bit lighter in build than Margo. If you love the look of this breed, give the shelter a call to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Marge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: 19 lbs

Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Contact: (817) 598-4111

Winnie is a small Chihuahua mix with a striking gray/silver coat. At about 19 pounds, she’s a nice size for someone wanting a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix

German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: 57 lbs

Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter

Contact: (817) 598-4111

Gus is a handsome brown German Shorthaired Pointer mix, a good medium–large size and likely to enjoy activity and time with his people.

👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Weatherford, TX, please consider visiting the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (817) 598-4111 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.