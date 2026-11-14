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🐶 Gentle Dogs in Weatherford Looking for Loving Homes
There are some very special dogs waiting at the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Asten
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Weight: 59 lbs
- Health notes: Has a small mass on his back left leg and hip issues. The shelter can share more about his care needs.
- Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (817) 598-4111
Asten is an older Lab mix who could really use a calm, loving home to relax in. If you have room in your heart for a senior dog, he may be your guy.
👉 Meet Asten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Margo
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: 60.2 lbs
- Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (817) 598-4111
Margo is a beautiful white Great Pyrenees mix with a solid medium–large build. She’s ready for a home that understands big, working-type dogs and can give her space and structure.
👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marge
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: 43 lbs
- Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (817) 598-4111
Marge is another lovely white Great Pyrenees mix, a bit lighter in build than Margo. If you love the look of this breed, give the shelter a call to learn more about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Marge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnie
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Weight: 19 lbs
- Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (817) 598-4111
Winnie is a small Chihuahua mix with a striking gray/silver coat. At about 19 pounds, she’s a nice size for someone wanting a smaller companion dog.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gus
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: 57 lbs
- Shelter: Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (817) 598-4111
Gus is a handsome brown German Shorthaired Pointer mix, a good medium–large size and likely to enjoy activity and time with his people.
👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Weatherford, TX, please consider visiting the Weatherford/Parker County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (817) 598-4111 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.