The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce gathered at JRJ Construction’s new headquarters for a Breakfast Before Business meeting, where Young Business Leaders (YBL) shared updates on their past year and upcoming plans through 2027. YBL’s next project is the first-ever Weatherford Turkey Trot, which already has more than 700 runners registered and will raise funds for Center of Hope. The Chamber praised YBL for organizing events that bring people together, boost community involvement, and support many local nonprofits and organizations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Weatherford Chamber of Commerce