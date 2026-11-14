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Weatherford
📅 Free “Meet Local Heroes” truck event for preschoolers
11 days ago
📅 Free “Meet Local Heroes” morning for preschoolers
Bring your little ones to the Weatherford Public Library at 1014 Charles St, Weatherford, TX 76086 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 10:30 AM.
This FREE event is all about celebrating the people who help our community. Preschoolers can:
- Meet local heroes
- Explore big trucks and other vehicles
- Enjoy a fun morning filled with gratitude and discovery
Perfect for families with young kids looking for a special outing and a chance to say thanks to community helpers.
More Info: Calendar • Thankful for our Community Helpers!
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