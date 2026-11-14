📅 Free “Meet Local Heroes” morning for preschoolers

Bring your little ones to the Weatherford Public Library at 1014 Charles St, Weatherford, TX 76086 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

This FREE event is all about celebrating the people who help our community. Preschoolers can:

Meet local heroes

Explore big trucks and other vehicles

Enjoy a fun morning filled with gratitude and discovery

Perfect for families with young kids looking for a special outing and a chance to say thanks to community helpers.