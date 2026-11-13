Healthcare hiring around Weatherford, TX is steady, with options for new grads, seasoned clinicians, and folks who love working with animals.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare

Medical City Healthcare Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Year-long RN residency with start dates from Jan–March 2027, with openings in Med Surg, Rehab, PCU, and Stepdown. Designed for nurses with under 6 months RN experience, you’ll get paid training, preceptorship, monthly education, and strong support as you move from student to practicing RN.

Employer: Mixlab

Mixlab Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern pet pharmacy making custom meds for animals, with a $1,000 sign-on bonus if you start between Nov 1–Dec 31. Closed on Sundays, strong benefits (including 100% employer-paid health, dental, vision), and a hands-on role compounding meds for pets—perfect if you have a TX Pharmacy Tech license and love animals.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare / HeartCare Texas

Medical City Healthcare / HeartCare Texas Location: Weatherford, TX (plus Medical City North Hills)

(plus Medical City North Hills) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with comprehensive benefits (per listing)

Join an established private cardiology practice covering Medical City Weatherford, a 103-bed, all-private-room hospital and Level IV trauma center. Role is for BC/BE Interventional Cardiologist doing coronary interventions; H1B candidates are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.