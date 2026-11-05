🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Weatherford, TX

Weatherford’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: ScanScape

ScanScape Location: Weatherford, Springtown & Bridgeport, TX (grocery store route)

(grocery store route) Type: Part-time, permanent (about 6–13 hrs/week plus extra project hours)

(about plus extra project hours) Pay: $15–$16/hour

Highlights: Independent work in major grocery stores using a phone app to scan barcodes and collect data. Includes paid travel time, paid sick time, 401(k) with match, and a flexible schedule as long as you hit weekly deadlines.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Front-of-store role greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking good. Comes with 20% employee discount, a focus on career growth, and steady hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Weatherford, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Mix of customer service and light hands-on auto work—help customers find parts, answer phone calls, and do simple services like testing batteries. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.