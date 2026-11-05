🍽️ Multiple Weatherford Food Service Jobs From $12–$18/hr

Weatherford’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Weatherford, TX

Salary: Starting at $12.00/hr , with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Why it’s cool: Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and lots of roles to try (front counter, drive-thru, kitchen). Great if you’re 16+ and want steady hours plus perks like PTO, 401(k) match, and no-cost therapy.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Weatherford, TX

Salary: Starting at $12.00/hr , with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Why it’s cool: Fast-paced kitchen role where you keep the food quality high and the music up. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, and room to grow into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer.

Employer: TSG Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli)

Location: Weatherford, TX

Salary: $13.00–$18.00/hr

Type: Full-time

Why it’s cool: Step-up role for someone with some leadership experience. You’ll run shifts, lead the team, and focus on guest experience. Perks include same-day pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, free meals, and no late nights (restaurants close by 9–10 p.m.).

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Weatherford, TX

Salary: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time

Why it’s cool: Cozy, comfort-food kitchen job with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail. No experience needed—they’ll train you.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.