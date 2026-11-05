Parker County ESD 6 Firefighters Assist Statewide

Four members of Parker County ESD No. 6 Spring Creek were deployed through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) at the request of the State of Texas to stand by for emergency response in the Lubbock area and later in Wichita Falls. The weather system in those areas caused only minimal impact, but the crew stayed ready to assist as needed. The firefighters deployed were Lt. Taylor Miller, Firefighter Treven Pool, Firefighter Rendon Howe, and Firefighter Danny Hernandez.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Parker County ESD No. 6 Spring Creek