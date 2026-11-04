🚌 Multiple Weatherford, OK driving jobs, up to $105K+

Weatherford’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a couple of solid options open right now.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Weatherford, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and like a mix of driving and light customer service; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus. Benefits include paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance.

Note: This same Delivery Specialist role also appears on LinkedIn; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: FCG, Inc. (FedEx Ground service provider)

(FedEx Ground service provider) Location: Weatherford, OK

Type: Full-time (solo, home daily; part-time options mentioned)

(solo, home daily; part-time options mentioned) Pay: $75,000 – $105,000 per year

Class A regional run with 500–600 miles daily, mostly night driving in newer equipment. You’ll need to be 21+, have 1 year of recent tractor-trailer experience, and a clean MVR/background. Full-time drivers get a 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, paid time off, paid training, and even a pet rider program.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.