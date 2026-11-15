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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no invitations to King Charles' 78th birthday gathering or the royal family's Christmas celebrations.

In her November 14 column for the Daily Mail, Alison Boshoff said Charles was expected to hold a small private birthday gathering at Clarence House in London.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on private family arrangements. The accounts of the invitations and Harry's reaction came from unnamed sources, including people described as familiar with the Sussexes and the royal household.

Harry, 42, and Meghan returned in late August with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for an extended stay. The family has retained its Montecito home while the children attend school in Britain.

Charles Marks His Birthday With Music

Charles spent November 13 in Croydon, visiting the BRIT School before Surrey Street Market. He watched student performances, met Andrew Lloyd Webber and received birthday greetings from crowds. The market was marking its 750th anniversary, according to Croydon Council.

On his birthday, a special edition of Elton John's Rocket Hour premiered on Apple Music to celebrate The King's Trust's 50th anniversary. The Royal Family said the conversation had been recorded in October at Apple's London studios. The program revisited benefit concerts and musicians who had supported the charity.

Discussing John's performance at a 1986 Wembley gala, Charles joked that he and the Trust were “definitely still standing.” “I'm still sitting now, though,” John replied, prompting laughter from the King. According to Reuters, Charles joined in with another joke about the difficulties of getting older.

Sandringham Traditions and the Sussexes' Christmas Plans

Archive footage of the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, December 25, 2025.

Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas at Sandringham in 2018. The royal family's celebration traditionally includes a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, where members of the public gather along the route. Discussing this year's arrangements, a friend told Boshoff that Harry was “relaxed about it.”

The same report says the Sussexes now intend to celebrate in the Cotswolds, with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, traveling from California to join them. A friend said Harry was looking forward to a cold British Christmas and described the children as enjoying their lives in the U.K.

The location had been less settled in October. PEOPLE confirmed on October 11 that the couple intended to spend both Christmas and Thanksgiving with Doria, with California considered the likely destination. At that stage, where they celebrated depended on her preference.

Before the family's return, The Telegraph reported on August 22 that attendance at private royal gatherings required a personal invitation from Charles. That applied to Christmas and the annual Balmoral holiday, with each branch of the family coordinating its plans with the King's team.

The Highgrove Reunion and Their Royal Status

Charles had met the Sussex family at Highgrove on July 10, according to ITV News, which understood that Camilla attended too. It was the first time the King had seen Archie and Lilibet in person since the 2022 Platinum Jubilee. The visit came during a week of charitable engagements for Harry.

On September 7, Charles authorized guidance reaffirming the couple's position as non-working royals. Sky News published details of the letter, sent through the Lord Chamberlain to government departments, military officials and other representatives. It stated that their His and Her Royal Highness styles remained in abeyance and that they continued operating in a private capacity.

Their independent charitable work continued in Brussels on November 10, when they attended the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament. The installation honors children who died following online harm. According to Sussex.com, Harry urged technology companies to build child safety into their products and called for parents' experiences to inform the laws governing those platforms.