Image Credit: cindycrawford/Instagram.

Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home has been listed for $3.595 million, less than two months after his death. The property went on the market Friday, November 13, with Cynthia Ambuehl of Christie's International Real Estate SoCal handling the listing.

The model died at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica on September 20, aged 27. He was the eldest child of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Gerber bought the residence for a reported $3.4 million in March 2023. Architectural Digest described it as his first Los Angeles home, purchased when he was 23 and already working in fashion.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in total. Those figures include an attached guest suite, with three bedrooms in the main house and one in the guest accommodation.

The Home Combines Midcentury Design With Modern Upgrades

Built in 1955, the single-story home occupies approximately 0.41 acres, according to IET Real Estate. Wood floors, a fireplace and sliding glass doors shape the main living area, which opens onto landscaped grounds with canyon views.

The guest suite has its own entrance, kitchen and laundry facilities. Elsewhere, the listing advertises a gym area, reverse osmosis water filtration and smart entry technology. Outside are a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cold plunge and sauna, with a gated motor court and oversized garage providing parking.

The sales description lists improvements to the roof, heating and air-conditioning system, flooring, lighting and sliding doors, along with landscaping work. The primary suite and guest bedrooms have direct access to the pool and patio.

The Medical Examiner's Findings Remain Pending

Responding paramedics pronounced Gerber dead at 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. A deputy medical examiner performed an examination the following day, September 21, and requested additional testing or studies.

As of November 14, the department's case record remained open, with the cause of death listed as deferred. Officials had also deferred the determination of the manner of death and said cases requiring further investigation could take several months to resolve.

Santa Monica police told ABC News that they were investigating a suspected overdose and had found no signs of foul play. A representative for Crawford asked for privacy on behalf of the family when the news became public.