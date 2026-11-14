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Tom Arnold is ready to find love again after what he describes as nine and a half years without a date. The 67-year-old comedian discussed what he would want from another relationship.

Arnold discussed his personal life with Page Six at Cure Addiction Now's third annual fundraiser, held November 9 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. His comments were published four days later.

The True Lies actor wants a future partner he would feel proud to introduce to his children, son Jax, 13, and daughter Quinn, 10.

He is continuing to perform around the country with his My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour, where meeting audience members has challenged some of his assumptions about dating.

He Has Reconsidered Dating Women His Age

When friends previously encouraged Arnold to meet someone from his own generation, he often responded with an unflattering joke about people in their 60s, including himself. As Entertainment Weekly reported, he now acknowledges that the women he has encountered are funny, intelligent and attractive.

"It would be good to love somebody and be loved," he said. He also joked about what prospective partners might think of a man raising relatively young children after several marriages.

He emphasized that he already feels loved by his friends and family and is not desperate to find a partner. "I think, one of these days, it will happen," he said.

His Fourth Marriage Ended in 2020

Arnold married Roseanne Barr in 1990 while working on her sitcom Roseanne, and they divorced in 1994. He subsequently married Julie Armstrong in 1995, with that relationship ending in 1999. His marriage to Shelby Roos lasted from 2002 until 2008.

He wed Ashley Groussman in 2009, and the couple became parents before separating after roughly a decade together. According to PEOPLE, their divorce was finalized in July 2020. They agreed to joint custody, dividing time with their children evenly during the week and holidays.

In a statement issued during that process, the former couple said they were working with a co-parenting therapist and wanted to raise their family cooperatively. Arnold described the separation as something that developed gradually as they grew apart. He expressed appreciation for their years together and gratitude to Groussman for the family they had created.

He Discussed Recovery at the Charity Event

The fundraiser offered Arnold an opportunity to talk about experiences beyond his relationships. He recalled a 2008 motorcycle accident that left him with a broken back after approximately 19 years of sobriety. He said pain medication became a problem during his recovery, leading him to reassess his sobriety count as he approached what would have been his 20th anniversary.

Arnold said he still has a sponsor and people he can turn to for support. His conversations after comedy shows sometimes involve audience members sharing their own experiences with addiction and recovery.

Cure Addiction Now was co-founded by Nancy Davis and her late son, Jason Davis. The nonprofit funds research into substance use disorder, including work on reducing cravings and making treatment more accessible. Its announced entertainment lineup for the evening included Alec Benjamin, X Ambassadors frontman Sam Nelson Harris and singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett.

Arnold's touring schedule includes two November 14 performances at The Dakota Gathering in Tea, South Dakota. Promoter Collective Efforts Union lists shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.