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Three vehicles were stolen from the Australian property Chris Hemsworth shares with Elsa Pataky during an early-morning break-in on Wednesday, November 11. The incident happened in Broken Head, south of Byron Bay.

Pataky woke to dogs barking around 2 a.m. but ignored the noise, according to sources close to Hemsworth who spoke with 7NEWS.

New South Wales Police received a report around 7:30 a.m. and sent officers to investigate. Authorities said nobody had been reported injured. Hemsworth's whereabouts during the incident, and whether the couple's children were present, remain unconfirmed.

All of the missing vehicles were subsequently recovered and seized for forensic examination. The discoveries extended the investigation across several towns in northern New South Wales.

Security Footage Reportedly Showed Four Masked Intruders

Security footage showed four people wearing balaclavas, two apparently carrying knives, the sources told 7NEWS. Pataky reviewed the recording later that morning, prompting her and Hemsworth to contact police.

The group reportedly climbed the property's front fence before gaining access to a garage, where the vehicles had been parked with their keys inside. The broadcaster described the stolen vehicles as a BYD, a Ram and a Raptor ute, the Australian term for a pickup truck.

Police Found the Vehicles in Separate Towns

One vehicle turned up in Coraki and another in Tabulam. The third was located on Thursday, November 12, in Lennox Head. NSW Police told ABC News that officers had established a crime scene at the property as they began examining the circumstances of the theft. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact police. As of November 13, no arrests or charges had been reported.

Hemsworth Chose Australia for a Quieter Family Life

Hemsworth, 43, and Pataky, 50, married in December 2010 and are parents to daughter India Rose, 14, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 12. They left Los Angeles more than a decade ago to raise their family in the actor's home country.

During his February 23 appearance on SmartLess, Hemsworth recalled that he and Pataky had become unhappy with their life in Hollywood around the time their boys were born. As Variety reported, work regularly took him elsewhere, while returning to Los Angeles meant dealing with paparazzi and the attention surrounding his career.

He called the relocation the "greatest decision" and compared coming home to taking a holiday. Living farther from Hollywood had suited a career that already required him to travel for filming.

In a separate February interview with PEOPLE, the couple described a daily life built around the outdoors. Hemsworth said they had horses and space for their children to surf, fish and ride motorbikes. Pataky explained that city visits could be difficult for a family accustomed to spending so much time outside and in contact with nature.