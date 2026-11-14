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Demi Moore celebrated her 64th birthday with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis and her granddaughter, Louetta. The actress, whose birthday fell on November 11, shared photographs and video of the family gathering on Instagram.

Her friend, talent manager Guy Oseary, opened his home for the party, and Moore thanked him in her Instagram caption, according to InStyle.

Moore shares her three daughters with former husband Bruce Willis. Rumer is 38, Scout is 35 and Tallulah is 32, and each marked the occasion with a separate birthday tribute to their mother.

Rumer called Moore an “Absolute Queen and Legend” in her message, addressing her as both Mama and Yaya. The latter is the name Moore uses as a grandmother, a role she took on when Louetta was born in April 2023.

Birthday Cookies Feature Photographs From Moore’s Career

Moore’s gallery opened with a photograph of her beneath gold balloons spelling out “DEMI.” She wore a colorful pinstriped blazer and matching cropped trousers, paired with a nude top and flats.

One video captured the family singing “Happy Birthday” around a cake crowded with colorful candles. Louetta, 3, wore a light blue dress and black Mary Jane shoes as she joined her mother and aunts for the song.

The treats included cookies printed with pictures from Moore’s early modeling work and film appearances. In the caption accompanying the celebration, she wrote, “GRATEFUL ♥️ Thank you for all the birthday wishes!”

Rumer’s Tribute Includes Childhood Photos and Louetta

Rumer’s carousel included photographs of herself with Moore during the 1990s, along with a more recent image of her mother posing with Louetta. Rumer shares her daughter with musician Derek Richard Thomas.

During a September 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore called Louetta a “pocket of joy.” She spoke about the opportunity for her and her daughters to break generational patterns through the choices they made, saying she could already see a difference in her granddaughter.

She described her role as a mother as loving her children while giving them room to be themselves, including knowing when to step back instead of trying to rescue them.

On Live with Kelly and Mark in March 2025, Moore explained that she chose her grandmother nickname hoping it would be among Louetta’s first words, according to ABC News. She identified it as a Greek term and described being present for the little girl’s birth as “so moving.”

Rumer told PEOPLE in May 2025 that Moore had introduced Louetta to Moana, even though Rumer had planned to wait until Louetta turned 5 to let her watch television. She recalled arriving to find the film playing, and said Louetta’s face lights up when she sees her grandmother on FaceTime while they are apart.

Becoming a mother had deepened Rumer’s appreciation of Moore, she said, helping her understand how her own mother felt when she was hurting.