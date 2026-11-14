Image Credit: Broward Sheriff's Office.

A South Florida aviation businessman faces federal charges over an alleged aircraft-parts and investment scheme that prosecutors say caused more than $1 million in losses. The accusations involve forged aviation documents and fabricated military purchase orders.

Alain R. Ruiz, also known as Alan Ruiz, owned and operated Premier Aviation Sales and Capital Aviation Sales, according to prosecutors. The Miramar resident's businesses presented themselves as brokers and repairers of aviation components.

The Justice Department announced the 12 charges November 10, 2026. Its account describes false claims about government contracts and access to specialized aircraft parts, including components for the Northrop F-5 Tiger II.

Ruiz was arrested in March 2026 and indicted in September, according to Hoodline's account of the Sun Sentinel's court reporting. Prosecutors sought to revoke his release October 30, alleging further fraud while he was on bond. A judge granted the request November 4, returning him to custody.

Military Purchase Orders Allegedly Helped Attract Investors

Hoodline's account describes a purported October 2023 Chilean Air Force purchase order worth $345,000 for an F-5 Tiger II air-conditioning unit. Investigators alleged that the Chilean Air Force had not issued it.

Other purported Ecuadorian military orders concerned aircraft tires and helicopter blades. Those purchase orders allegedly did not exist, according to the same reporting.

Forged FAA Tags Allegedly Helped Convince Victims to Wire Money

Investigators say Ruiz used fraudulent FAA Form 8130-3 Airworthiness Approval Tags and fabricated aircraft-part traceability records to support his pitches. Those documents allegedly persuaded victims to wire money into accounts he controlled.

The FAA's Form 8130-3 records component information and certifications concerning production or maintenance status. Its instructions expressly warn that the document alone does not authorize installation of a part on an aircraft.

Investors Were Allegedly Promised Monthly Returns of 10% to 20%

Investors were allegedly promised monthly returns of 10% to 20% and their principal back within 90 days. Hoodline's account of the Sun Sentinel reporting says recruiters targeted people without independent knowledge of aviation.

According to federal prosecutors, some money from later investors went toward payments to earlier investors. Ruiz allegedly diverted other proceeds to personal expenses.

Ruiz Faces 12 Federal Counts After His Release Was Revoked

The indictment includes two aircraft-parts fraud counts, one wire-fraud conspiracy count, seven wire-fraud counts and two counts involving transactions in criminally derived property. The federal case is filed in the Southern District of Florida under number 26-cr-60239.

Hoodline also reported that the defense argued Ruiz's release conditions allowed aviation work and aircraft-parts transactions. Prosecutors alleged he used a forged manufacturer trace after his release.

If convicted, Ruiz faces maximum penalties of 20 years on each conspiracy or wire-fraud count and 10 years on each aircraft-parts fraud or criminal-proceeds transaction count. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

How to Check Aviation Parts and Question Promised Investment Returns

The FAA's Suspected Unapproved Parts guidance identifies missing, altered or incomplete paperwork as warning signs. Buyers should compare part and serial numbers with purchase records, check the supplier and independently confirm questionable certificates with the organization named as their issuer.

The agency's inspection and reporting guidance recommends separating suspect parts and addressing questions about their status with the supplier. Preserve the parts and supporting records, and follow the FAA's instructions for submitting Form 8120-11 when reporting suspected unapproved parts.

The SEC's investment-fraud guidance warns about unusually high or guaranteed returns. Promises of 10% to 20% monthly returns warrant independent scrutiny. Research the promoter and verify purported purchase orders directly with the named buyer, using independently obtained contact details, before transferring money.