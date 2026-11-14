Image Credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.

Randy Travis released Same Old Way on November 13, bringing 12 recordings from his archives onto one album. The 67-year-old country singer's collection arrived through Warner Records Nashville.

The material spans sessions from 1986 through 2013. Travis has lived with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication, since a stroke that year.

His publicist, 117 Entertainment, bills the project as his first full album of original music in 18 years, following 2008's Around the Bend.

"It's really a gift to us too," Mary Travis told PEOPLE, sitting beside her husband for an interview at Warner's Nashville offices.

Mary Says Travis Needed Time to Enjoy Music Again

After the stroke, Travis initially avoided listening to music, including his own recordings. Mary said she came to recognize that period as part of his adjustment to the changes in his life.

He now enjoys hearing those songs and mouths the words as they play, she said. For Mary, listening to the album brought the comfort of his familiar voice alongside the surprise of songs she had never heard.

The couple spent their first years after the medical emergency concentrating on rehabilitation, Mary told Country Living. They later began considering how he could continue working in music as his abilities changed.

Kyle Lehning Restored the Recordings With Travis

Lehning, Travis's producer for about four decades, retrieved material from Los Angeles and his own studio, Mary told Garden & Gun. She and Travis helped choose the songs about two and a half years before release. Some had been left off earlier albums because there was no room for them.

The producer remixed and remastered the selections with Travis's input. The title track is the only song the two have written together, and the September album announcement described it as Lehning's first major songwriting credit.

The collection uses Travis's original vocal performances, Mary confirmed in her September interview. His 2024 single "Where That Came From" had used AI-assisted technology to recreate his voice.

When Garden & Gun asked whether fans could hear more material from the archives, Travis answered yes. Mary confirmed that additional recordings remain available.

The Personal Stories Behind the Album's Songs

"They Called It a Church" reminded Mary of attending country churches as a child. She connected its story to the community she remembered, with neighbors helping one another and sharing in the life of their church.

"My Greatest Fear" brought back her fear of losing Travis during his health crisis. The song has an earlier release history, it appeared on the 1998 Black Dog soundtrack, as documented by AllMusic.

"Fish On" has a personal connection to Travis's working life. Mary explained that he wrote it with his bus driver, Ron Avis. Other selections include the defiant "I Don't Care" and romantic songs "I Know Where I'd Be Without You" and "Mission of Love."

Warner Records Nashville released "Set the Blues Back" as an album preview on September 25. Its story celebrates the happiness of a loving relationship over wealth or status.

The More Life Tour Reunited Travis With His Audience

James Dupré handled the vocals on the More Life Tour, performing with Travis's longtime band. Travis and Mary appeared onstage, interacting with the musicians and fans as the show presented hits including "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses."

The tour's final scheduled weekend included Oklahoma City on November 6, Topeka on November 7 and Branson on November 8. Travis's team described those shows as the final dates of that tour concept.

Mary told Garden & Gun that more touring was likely in 2027. She also mentioned an April appearance on Country Cruising, explaining how much Travis enjoys meeting listeners and hearing their stories about his songs.

An Opry Anniversary Celebration Is Scheduled for December

This year marks four decades since Travis released his breakthrough album, Storms of Life, which included "On the Other Hand" and "Diggin' Up Bones." Ricky Skaggs inducted him into the Grand Ole Opry on December 20, 1986.

The seven-time Grammy winner, who entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, is scheduled to celebrate his Opry membership anniversary on December 11. The announced lineup includes Josh Turner, Mark Wills and Gary Mule Deer, along with Paul Overstreet, Dupré and other guests.