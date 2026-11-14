Image Credit: jessepalmer /Instagram.

Sam Hartman’s first reaction to becoming the next Bachelor was “No way.” A conversation with franchise host Jesse Palmer persuaded the Washington Commanders quarterback to reconsider the opportunity.

The 27-year-old was introduced as the lead of the show’s 30th season during his November 13 appearance on Good Morning America.

Before joining Bachelor Nation, Hartman appeared in the second season of QB1: Beyond the Lights, which followed him while he was a high school quarterback.

His season will be the first since Grant Ellis’s 2025 run. ABC has scheduled the premiere for Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for eligible U.S. bundle subscribers.

How Jesse Palmer Helped Hartman Reconsider

Hartman said his hesitation centered on the reputation attached to looking for love on television. Palmer, who led Season 5 in 2004 while playing quarterback for the New York Giants, explained what participating in the series involved.

Hartman’s thinking came down to the possibility of finding a lasting relationship. He observed that wedding vows ask couples to commit to a future together, regardless of where they first met.

Palmer celebrated the casting on Instagram with the message “WE ARE SO BACK…🌹,” as highlighted by the franchise’s official Bachelor Nation website.

Hartman Prepares to Meet the Contestants

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough,” Hartman told the morning show’s hosts. His teammates had already offered dating advice on the flight following Washington’s November 12 victory over the New York Giants.

Hartman joked that he probably would not follow their suggestions, according to Entertainment Weekly. He hinted that contestants should prepare to show their competitive side, with football potentially figuring into the dates.

Hartman Talks About Love and Family

Hartman said he wants a woman whose drive and sense of purpose motivate him, alongside compassion and a willingness to care for others.

His father, Mark, is an orthopedic spine surgeon, his mother, Lisa, has worked as a labor and delivery nurse, and his brother is completing a residency at Vanderbilt, according to TV Insider. Hartman said watching them help other people has influenced what he values in a partner.

His parents have encouraged him to remain himself, enjoy the experience and trust his instincts, according to PEOPLE. Hartman spoke warmly about his relationship with his mother and described his father as supportive.

Asked whether his parents wanted grandchildren, Hartman said, “My brother’s about to get engaged.” He quickly added, “Hopefully I didn’t just spoil that. Oh shoot,” before suggesting the people involved probably already knew a proposal was coming.

From Wake Forest to the Commanders

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native played five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. He set the ACC career record with 110 touchdown passes at Wake Forest, where his 21 games with at least 300 passing yards set another conference record. He finished his college career with 134 touchdown passes overall.

During his time at Wake Forest, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, involving a blood clot in a vein near his collarbone. He underwent a procedure to remove the clot and surgery to relieve pressure on the affected vein, returning during the 2022 season after missing one game. The Atlantic Coast Conference named him that year’s Brian Piccolo Award recipient, recognizing its most courageous football player.

Washington signed Hartman as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He is currently on the team’s practice squad and has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, according to the Associated Press.