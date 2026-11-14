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Roger Taylor is retiring from Duran Duran and from playing drums after his recently diagnosed tinnitus worsened. The band announced the 66-year-old musician’s departure on November 12.

The decision followed careful consideration and medical advice, according to Duran Duran. Taylor decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health had to take priority.

Singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor offered their support. “Roger is our brother,” they said, crediting his drumming with helping establish the group’s sound.

The remaining members said they would continue exploring new projects as Duran Duran. Their announcement did not name a replacement drummer.

Taylor Describes the Difficulty of Leaving

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Taylor said. He thanked fans for their support over the years and spoke about the joy that playing with the group had brought him.

The Mayo Clinic describes tinnitus as hearing ringing or other noises without an external sound source. It can affect one or both ears, occur intermittently or persist, and interfere with sleep and concentration.

Taylor Points to Recent Shows and Studio Work

“I’m going out on a real high,” Taylor said, pointing to the group’s recent U.K. and European tour and its second headline appearance at London’s BST Hyde Park. He counted Duran Duran’s 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame among the milestones he particularly valued.

Taylor highlighted returning to the studio with producer and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers, who produced the band’s 1984 single “The Wild Boys.”

Their recent collaborations include “Free to Love,” released April 23, 2026, which Rodgers co-wrote and performed on. The single’s music video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund and featured broadcaster Clara Amfo introducing the performers.

Taylor Played on the Band’s Breakthrough Albums

Taylor joined the Birmingham band in 1979, before Le Bon and guitarist Andy Taylor completed its classic lineup the following year. He played on its first three studio albums: Duran Duran in 1981, Rio in 1982 and Seven and the Ragged Tiger in 1983.

Those records included “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Save a Prayer,” “Union of the Snake” and “The Reflex.” The 1984 live album Arena captured the group during its international tour.

The band’s music videos earned two Grammy Awards that same year, according to the Recording Academy. The honors recognized its self-titled video collection and the short-form “Girls on Film/Hungry Like the Wolf” entry.

Taylor had grown up listening to Roxy Music and admired drummer Paul Thompson, whom he named as his biggest influence in a 2011 interview with The Journal. He said he related to Thompson’s comfort with taking a quiet role within a successful band.

His First Departure Came Amid Intense Fame

Taylor performed with the band at Live Aid in Philadelphia in July 1985, then stepped away later that year. His departure became official in a band press release the following April.

Recalling the intensity of Duran Duran’s early fame in that interview, Taylor described feeling overwhelmed by the attention. He had joined as a shy teenager and initially had no idea whether his break would last a month, a year or indefinitely.

Taylor returned to record with the band in 1994, appearing on its version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” for Thank You, the covers album released the following year. He reunited with the classic lineup in 2001.

That reunion led to Astronaut in 2004 and five further studio albums: Red Carpet Massacre, All You Need Is Now, Paper Gods, Future Past and 2023’s Danse Macabre.