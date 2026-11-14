Image Credit: tacososcar/Instagram.

Oakland's Tacos Oscar says $31,000 disappeared from its business bank account on June 15, according to a fundraising appeal. Insurance reimbursed $10,000, leaving the restaurant with a $21,000 loss before its community stepped in.

Chef and co-owner Oscar Michel publicly asked for support November 10, describing how difficult it was to seek help. He said friends and employees had encouraged him to share what happened.

Longtime employee and friend Zeina Razek organized a GoFundMe campaign with a $25,000 goal. Contributions passed that target in less than a day, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The fundraising appeal still describes the incident as a bank data breach, although Michel later acknowledged to the Chronicle that the team had used that description incorrectly.

The Owner Says a Caller Posed as His Bank's Fraud Department

Michel told the Chronicle on November 13 that the caller used a spoofed bank number and warned of suspicious charges. He said the caller directed him to log in and share a texted security code.

The newspaper reported reviewing a screenshot showing $31,000 wired to a Wells Fargo account for a supposed food-truck purchase. Michel said he discovered the transfer after the call.

Beneficial State Bank told the Chronicle its systems had not been breached and customer data had not been compromised. Michel said the bank declined to reimburse the wire transfer, treating it as authorized. The bank would not discuss his account but said federal fraud protections differ for business and consumer customers.

The Fundraiser Reached $25,444 Before Donations Were Paused

When checked November 14, the campaign showed $25,444 raised through 305 donations, with further contributions paused. That total represents community donations, separate from the insurance reimbursement.

Razek's appeal said Michel and business partner Jake Weiss had reduced their own salaries and used personal savings to keep employees paid and the business operating. She also described the restaurant's history of supporting local pop-ups, charitable events and its staff.

Michel subsequently updated the restaurant's Instagram post to confirm that the goal had been met, thanking friends, fellow businesses and strangers. He said the team looked forward to continuing to give back to its community.

Tacos Oscar operates at 420 40th Street in Oakland, and its official website also lists a San Francisco location. The fundraising appeal sought to support the owners and staff after the financial loss.

Hang Up on Unexpected Bank Calls and Protect Security Codes

Beneficial State Bank's fraud guidance warns that scammers can copy its phone number and pose as its fraud department. If an unexpected caller raises an account problem, hang up and call the number on your statement or the bank's official website instead of trusting caller ID. Never disclose passwords or texted access codes to someone claiming to be a bank employee.

If money has already moved, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center advises contacting your bank immediately to request a recall or reversal and resetting compromised credentials. Preserve transaction confirmations, messages and call details, and submit a report at IC3.gov with the transfer amount, date and receiving-account information.