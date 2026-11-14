Image Credit:Fred Duval / Shutterstock.

Jonathan Bailey was back in racing gear on November 13 as work continued on Pumping Black in Paris. The 38-year-old actor was photographed on the set of the psychological thriller, which pairs him with Natalie Portman in a story about the pressures of elite cycling.

The new images, published by Just Jared, showed Bailey wearing a fitted black-and-red cycling outfit, a coordinated helmet and specialized shoes. He was pictured talking with members of the crew.

Bailey plays Taylor Mace, a 35-year-old professional cyclist confronting the approaching end of his career. The part follows a run of major film roles that included Wicked, Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside his television work in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers.

Mimi Cave is directing from a screenplay by Haley Hope Bartels. Cave previously made the 2022 thriller Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, and the 2025 film Holland, which featured Nicole Kidman.

Paris Filming Follows Earlier Racing Scenes

Earlier photographs offered a glimpse of Bailey performing in front of a crowd. In images published by Digital Spy on October 26, he wore a red Lycra racing suit and a bowl-cut hairstyle. One shot showed him embracing another cyclist during what appeared to be a post-race celebration, with spectators applauding around them.

The location schedule took the production beyond the capital. Le Dauphiné Libéré reported that plans included work in the French Alps in mid-October, followed by Nice and its surrounding area later that month, then Paris throughout November.

The latest shoot required temporary vehicle restrictions near the Trocadéro. According to Sortiraparis, a police order covered Rue Beethoven, Rue Le Nôtre and Rue Chardin during four separate periods on Friday. The order identified the film but did not specify which performers would work on each street.

Portman Plays a Doctor Pursuing Victory

Portman's character, Andrea Lathe, takes Taylor under her wing while pursuing ambitions of her own. Her desire for success and power draws the two into a dangerous alliance. As the Tour de France approaches, Taylor resorts to increasingly drastic measures to protect his secret and maintain his position in the race.

In its May coverage, Deadline described the project as being in the vein of Whiplash and Black Swan, placing it alongside stories about performers pushed toward destructive extremes.

Producer Stacey Sher highlighted the screenplay when the project was announced. “Haley's script immediately pulled us into a visceral, psychological world that feels both thrilling and completely original,” she said, praising the material that brought the cast and filmmakers together.

A Growing Cast and Cycling Extras

Variety confirmed that Lukas Gage and Alex Akpobome had been joined by Daniel Quinn-Toye, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Arieh Worthalter and Tony Hale. Their character details remain largely under wraps.

A French casting notice on Castprod sought experienced amateur and professional cyclists for the racing sequences. Applicants needed to practice regularly and be able to move naturally within a peloton, helping recreate the close formation of riders seen in professional competition.

Portman is producing through MountainA with Sophie Mas. Sher produces through Shiny Penny, alongside Cave and Anton's Sébastien Raybaud. Amazon acquired most international rights in a deal at Cannes in May. Filming is scheduled to continue into early December. An official release date has yet to be announced.