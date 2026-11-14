Norway’s Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, Gives Blunt Love Life Update: ‘It’s Going Badly’

Image Credit: theprincessesroyals/ Instagram.

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway gave a brief, self-deprecating answer when a reporter asked about his love life. “It’s going badly,” the 20-year-old replied with a laugh, according to PEOPLE.

He spoke with Norwegian newspaper VG for an interview published November 12 from Lisbon, where he began a business management degree at Forward College in September.

The son of King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit is second in line to Norway’s throne, behind his older sister, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Among friends and acquaintances in Portugal, he goes by Magnus.

He learned about the college through the older brother of a Norwegian friend who had studied there, according to Observador’s account of the conversation. Business management appealed to him as one of the more interesting programs available when he applied.

Amalie Giæver Macleod Joined Him at Family Events



Sverre Magnus previously dated Amalie Giæver Macleod, who accompanied him to his aunt Princess Märtha Louise’s wedding to Durek Verrett in August 2024. The celebration brought her together with members of the royal family, including his grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Macleod was seen backstage at Mette-Marit’s literary events, and HOLA! reported that she joined a family summer holiday aboard the Royal Yacht in 2025. At the start of the following academic year, both moved to Milan, where she enrolled at Bocconi University.

The magazine reported their breakup on December 2, 2025, crediting Norwegian publication Se og Hør with the news. Its account said the pair had lived in separate homes in Italy, while the prince continued pursuing photography and audiovisual work.

Sverre Magnus Settles Into Student Life in Lisbon

Asked about his exam preparations, Sverre Magnus said he was trying his best, although the work was proving difficult. “I’m not the worst in the class, at least,” he joked, offering a modest assessment of his progress.

He enjoys the social side of living with fellow students. HELLO!’s account of the interview described him commuting from his accommodation to campus and cooking with his flatmates as a group.

His degree will take him through three countries. The Royal House announced that he would spend his first year in Lisbon, followed by a year in Paris and another in Berlin. His coursework includes economics, statistics and accounting.

Forward is a recognized teaching center for the University of London, offering its Business and Management degree. The university’s description of the college lists an average class size of 15 students and individual tutoring.

Spain’s Infanta Sofía attends the same institution, although Sverre Magnus said he had not known that when he applied. She is a year ahead and has moved to Paris for her second year, according to Town & Country, putting the two royals on different campuses this semester.

Christmas Will Take Him Back to Norway

Sverre Magnus told VG he was looking forward to returning to Norway for the holidays. Asked whether relatives or friends had visited him since his move abroad, he declined to say whether anyone had made the trip. He also told VG that he was looking forward to catching up with his family, even if the weather would be colder than in Lisbon.

His time abroad follows a difficult year for the Norwegian royal household. His grandfather, King Harald V, died in August at the age of 89, making Sverre Magnus’ father, Haakon, the country’s new monarch.