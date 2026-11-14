Image Credit:DFree /Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro were photographed leaving GQ’s Men of the Year party holding hands on November 12, as Just Jared reported. The celebration brought the actors to Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Garfield, 43, and Barbaro, 36, posed individually on the red carpet before joining guests inside. Photographers captured them talking with Matt Damon during the evening, according to PEOPLE.

Garfield was GQ’s Performer of the Year and one of its three annual cover stars. He cohosted the event alongside Damon, Chris Rock and the magazine’s global editorial director, Adam Baidawi.

He wore an Edward Sexton suit with broad lapels, a brown shirt, a striped tie and a Breguet watch. Barbaro chose a Brandon Maxwell dress with a black bodice and a contrasting white pleated skirt, finishing the outfit with pointed black shoes.

Ayo Edebiri Toasted Garfield With a Deliberate Mix-Up

A private dinner preceded the party, concluding three nights of GQ celebrations. The earlier gatherings honored director Denis Villeneuve and a group of emerging figures in entertainment and culture.

During the dinner, Ayo Edebiri began praising a friend and actor she admired, then deliberately named Robert Pattinson. “Andrew! Andrew Garfield. I’m so sorry. This is a different speech for a different guy,” she joked, according to GQ’s account. She went on to praise how comfortable Garfield had made her feel while they worked together on After the Hunt.

Later, GQ writer Frazier Tharpe spoke with Garfield and Barbaro as they considered heading out. Garfield told him he was looking forward to spending the holidays in New York and taking a short break before another busy period of film promotion.

Penn and Teller Shared a Photograph From Their Earlier Date Night

In January, Garfield and Barbaro attended Penn & Teller’s show at the Rio in Las Vegas and posed backstage with the magicians. Penn & Teller shared the photograph on January 12, thanking the actors for visiting over the weekend, as ELLE documented.

The pair had first been romantically linked in February 2025 after attending a performance of Richard II in London. Their subsequent appearances have included Wimbledon and film-industry events. Most recently, they attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7.

Garfield has continued to draw a boundary around questions about his relationships. Asked about his romantic life in an Esquire U.K. interview published August 25, he said, “I’ll say it on the record, it’s not something I will ever talk about.” He suggested he might feel differently years into a marriage with children, then immediately questioned even that possibility.

They Have Spoken More Freely About Each Other’s Acting

In a September 9 interview with Who What Wear, Garfield singled out Barbaro’s portrayal of Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. He called what she achieved in the role “nothing short of transformational, extraordinary, and deeply mysterious.”

Barbaro had offered her own assessment in an August InStyle cover interview, describing Garfield as “one of the best actors of his generation, our generation.” Working beside him, she said, had taught her about approaching material and developing a character. Watching that process made her want to prepare thoroughly enough to be a strong scene partner.

They Share the Screen in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial

In Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, Garfield plays Sam Altman, while Barbaro portrays Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer during the events depicted. The story includes Altman’s 2023 dismissal and return, but the film’s scope extends beyond that episode.

Distributor NEON describes a two-decade race to develop artificial intelligence, beginning with a breakthrough by Geoffrey Hinton and following the struggle over who should control the technology. The ensemble includes Yura Borisov, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Mark Rylance.

Garfield and Barbaro posed together at the film’s October 11 gala screening during the BFI London Film Festival. Its U.S. theatrical release begins December 25, with NEON’s teaser specifying a launch in select theaters.