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London’s Metropolitan Police have opened a criminal investigation into David Walliams after receiving new allegations of serious, non-recent offenses. The inquiry was announced on November 13.

The complaints are separate from the accounts published by ITV News and The Guardian three days earlier. Detectives are also examining that reporting for possible evidence, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Walliams, 55, addressed the original accounts in a written statement prepared before publication. “I have not broken the law,” said the comedian, children’s author and former Britain’s Got Talent judge.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney’s team is leading the inquiry, with specialist officers supporting those who have come forward.

The Earlier Reports Examined Teenage Fans and Workplace Conduct

The three-year investigation included women who said Walliams had used his celebrity status to pursue them when they were teenagers. One said he contacted her after a Little Britain fan event when she was 15. Former workers also described inappropriate behavior at Britain’s Got Talent and HarperCollins, as ITV News reported.

Walliams rejected claims that he had pressured women through his position or behaved improperly at work. He acknowledged sometimes behaving thoughtlessly in past relationships and regretted not taking other people’s feelings into account, while disputing the accusations against him.

The reporting was accompanied by the documentary David Walliams: Power and Silence. The news organizations told the court they had spoken to more than 100 people, including over 30 sources with firsthand accounts. Correspondent Lucy Watson said sources had retained emails, show tickets and guest passes, and that the journalists also approached people who could corroborate events.

Walliams Tried to Prevent the Reporting From Being Published

Walliams asked the High Court to block publication on human rights grounds, arguing that the anticipated coverage posed a serious risk to his mental health. Mr. Justice Nicklin heard the case on October 27 and 28.

On November 3, the judge dismissed the application. The court summary said medical treatment and clinical risk management were appropriate protective measures. It also described the proposed injunction as an exceptionally serious restriction on the news organizations’ ability to publish and their sources’ ability to communicate their accounts.

Temporary anonymity protections remained during the appeal window. Walliams did not challenge the ruling by the November 9 deadline, allowing the publications to identify him. The court expressly stated that it had not determined whether the underlying allegations were true.

The BBC Reviews Programs as His Agency Ends Representation

The BBC said on November 10 that it was reviewing material featuring or written by Walliams across its platforms. Its statement to ITV News confirmed that some programs, including Little Britain, were being removed while that review continued.

Independent Talent Group also confirmed the end of its professional relationship with him. “We are no longer representing him in any capacity,” an agency spokesperson said, expressing concern for those affected by the allegations.

HarperCollins had made its decisions earlier. It stopped publishing new Walliams titles in December 2025, then announced in September 2026 that it would withdraw his back catalogue, including print books, ebooks and audiobooks.

His books, including Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide. Responding to the latest reporting, the publisher said employee safety was a priority and declined to discuss confidential personnel matters.

Fing! Loses Distributors but Retains Plans for Cinema Releases

The forthcoming family film Fing!, based on Walliams’ book, has also changed its plans. He co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Cecil and filmed a cameo as a headmaster. The cast includes Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska, Richard Roxburgh and Penelope Wilton.

Australian streaming service Stan told Mediaweek that it had removed the film from its slate. Sky separately announced its intention to withdraw as the UK and Ireland licensee, according to the Press Association.

Angel Studios confirmed that it still planned a U.S. release, with Walliams’ cameo removed and no participation from him in promotion. Its statement about the changes was issued before the police announcement.

The Australian cinema release also remains scheduled for January 14, 2027. Distributor Transmission Films told ABC News that its campaign would focus on the production, director and lead cast, with Walliams excluded from publicity.