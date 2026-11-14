Image Credit:Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.

Kiefer Sutherland is citing self-defense as he challenges an Uber driver's account of a confrontation during a Los Angeles ride. The actor has denied the accusations in a new response to the driver's civil lawsuit.

The 59-year-old star submitted the filing on November 10 in the case brought by Rafael Manvelyan. His legal team disputes both the driver's description of what happened and the harm he says resulted.

The dispute stems from a January 12 encounter that ended with Sutherland's arrest on suspicion of felony criminal threats. Manvelyan is pursuing damages for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Both men have requested a jury trial. Sutherland is asking for dismissal with prejudice, which would prevent the same claims from being brought again if the court grants his request.

Sutherland Says He Feared Immediate Harm

﻿ ﻿

In the response obtained by PEOPLE, Sutherland argues that he reasonably believed Manvelyan posed an "imminent threat of bodily harm." He maintains that any force he used was limited to what was reasonably necessary under the circumstances.

He also challenges the connection between his conduct and the driver's claimed physical and psychological injuries. His attorneys argue that Manvelyan suffered no damages attributable to Sutherland and that other causes could account for the distress described in the complaint.

The filing further accuses Manvelyan of bringing the lawsuit in bad faith to harass the actor. Sutherland's attorneys also raise a statute-of-limitations defense, arguing that the claims were filed too late.

The Driver Describes Threats During the Ride

Manvelyan alleges that Sutherland appeared intoxicated when he entered the vehicle and grew increasingly angry during the trip. His complaint describes communication difficulties, saying that the driver primarily speaks Russian and Armenian.

According to the lawsuit, Sutherland threatened Manvelyan, repeatedly punched him and placed him in a chokehold while he was driving. The driver says he feared for his safety, escaped the car and ran away, but alleges that Sutherland followed him while continuing to shout threats.

Manvelyan claims injuries to his head, neck, spine and shoulder, along with anxiety, nightmares and sleep problems. He says the incident led to medical expenses and lost earnings. His account, described in court documents obtained by Us Weekly, remains contested by Sutherland.

His Lawyer Says the Driver Would Not Stop

Sutherland's attorney, Andrew Brettler, outlined his client's version of the ride in a June 12 statement to TMZ. He said Sutherland repeatedly asked to be let out of the Uber and that Manvelyan refused to stop, describing the experience as frightening for the actor.

Brettler accused the driver of exaggerating his injuries and seeking millions of dollars after learning of Sutherland's celebrity status. Manvelyan's attorney, Mitra Sabouri, disputed that portrayal, describing her client as a private citizen pursuing legal remedies for the injuries he alleges.

The driver's complaint says a dashcam recorded at least part of the encounter and that witnesses saw portions of it. Sabouri declined to release the recording publicly in June, saying the evidence would be addressed through the court process.

Prosecutors Requested More Evidence After the Arrest

Los Angeles police responded around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood. Sutherland was taken into custody at the scene and later released on $50,000 bail. Police said the driver had no injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene.

On February 2, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ABC News that it had returned the criminal matter to police for further investigation. No criminal charges had been filed at that point, and Sutherland's scheduled court appearance was put on hold.

In a March 2 update to NBC Los Angeles, prosecutors said they were reviewing newly submitted evidence. Those decisions concerned the criminal investigation, which is separate from Manvelyan's civil claim for compensation.