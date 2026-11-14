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Malik Beasley opened up his collection of NBA jerseys to TikTok viewers on Wednesday night, offering memorabilia from his playing career for sale. The former Detroit Pistons guard fielded questions while holding up uniforms, including pieces from his early years with the Denver Nuggets.

The November 11 livestream came as the 29-year-old prepares to plead guilty in a federal sports betting case. His attorney, Steve Haney, confirmed the agreement on October 27, with a court appearance still ahead.

Basketball accounts including NBACentral and MrBuckBuckNBA circulated clips the following day. The footage drew attention to keepsakes from a career that spanned nine NBA seasons and six teams.

Beasley has not explained in the circulated footage whether the sale is connected to legal bills or other expenses. The recordings offer no reliable picture of his current finances or how much money he received.

Beasley Offers Autographs but Keeps One Jersey

Wearing a Denver uniform himself, Beasley told viewers he would personalize the items they bought. "Once you get it I will sign them myself and put your name on it," he said, according to Complex. The Nuggets selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He was less willing to part with a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey. When a viewer asked about one, Beasley acknowledged that he had it but said he wanted to keep it.

He joined Minnesota in a February 2020 trade and spent parts of three seasons there, averaging 19.6 points across 37 games in 2020-21. Minnesota traded him to the Utah Jazz in July 2022, followed by stops with the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks before Detroit.

His Plea Hearing Is Scheduled for December

Beasley's change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for December 9 in Brooklyn federal court, Bloomberg reported. He initially pleaded not guilty on July 1, according to the Los Angeles Times.

An indictment unsealed June 29 named five other defendants, including former NBA forward Ed Davis and player agent Paolo Zamorano. The charges included wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the Justice Department, Beasley agreed to manipulate selected statistics while playing for Milwaukee during the 2023-24 season. Prosecutors allege that Davis passed advance information about his intended performance to others, enabling them to place bets tied to those statistics.

The indictment identified four games involving Cleveland, Charlotte, the Clippers and Brooklyn. For the February 27, 2024, Charlotte game, prosecutors described a plan to score fewer points while collecting more rebounds than the relevant betting lines anticipated. They said Beasley's compensation typically took the form of reductions or payments toward gambling debts he owed Davis.

Detroit Contract Talks Followed a Record Season

Beasley's most recent NBA season had made him a significant contributor to Detroit's offense. He played all 82 regular-season games in 2024-25 and averaged 16.3 points, helping the Pistons return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

His 319 three-pointers set a franchise record, as the Pistons noted in their season review. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Boston's Payton Pritchard.

Detroit was discussing a three-year, $42 million contract with Beasley when the federal investigation became public in June 2025. Those negotiations were put on hold, Local 4 reported. The proposed agreement was never completed.