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Mary Cosby says she never expected to lose her son, even though Robert Jr. had long been comfortable talking about death. Nearly nine months after his passing, she is revisiting conversations she struggled to understand at the time.

The 54-year-old The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star opened up during a November 13 episode of CNN's All There Is with Anderson Cooper. Their discussion explored her faith, her son's addiction and the questions she still asks herself as a mother.

Robert Jr., her only child with husband Robert Cosby Sr., died on February 23, 2026, at age 23 in Salt Lake City. His struggles had previously become public through emotional conversations with his mother on the Bravo series.

Cosby has continued sharing parts of her life with viewers as she grieves. The new interview followed her return to television this fall, when audiences saw how she and her castmates responded to the loss.

Mary Cosby Recalls Her Son's Questions About Death

"He was never afraid of the other side," Cosby told Cooper, according to Entertainment Weekly. She remembered Robert being curious about what happened after death, a subject that unsettled her when he brought it up.

Looking back, she wondered whether he had understood something she could not. "I feel like this was his time all along," she said, describing the belief through which she has tried to make sense of losing him.

"I did not expect it," she added. Her recollection of his apparent comfort with death sat alongside her own shock. The episode, titled "Mary Cosby on Her Son's Death: 'I Feel Him With Me,'" centered on how her faith informs her grief.

Police Responded to a Possible Overdose Before Opening a Death Investigation

Salt Lake City police initially responded to a possible overdose call before the incident became a death investigation. KSL reported that Robert's body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause. Police did not provide a confirmed cause of death in that initial report.

Cosby shared the family's statement on February 25, expressing grief and comfort in their religious beliefs. They thanked those offering prayers and support. Bravo issued condolences, while Andy Cohen and members of the RHOSLC cast publicly remembered Robert and offered support to his family.

During Season 5, Robert had spoken to his mother about substance use and depression. She reassured him of her love and willingness to help while asking him to participate in his recovery. ABC News revisited their candid conversations when reporting his death.

Cosby Questions What She Could Have Done Differently

With Cooper, Cosby reflected on whether she had spoiled Robert and questioned her own parenting. She remembered him becoming more focused on himself toward the end of his life, leaving her to wonder how their relationship had changed.

She recalled noticing something different in his eyes and wondering whether he was in pain. She could not say exactly what he was experiencing, even as she searched her memories for things she might have missed.

Cosby said she still reminds herself of the care she provided. She tried to make sure Robert had what he needed, but said being his mother did not mean she could make every decision for him.

Her Return to RHOSLC Showed the Early Weeks of Grief

Cosby resumed filming about three weeks after Robert's death. The seventh-season premiere, broadcast September 16, showed her welcoming castmates to her home and thanking them for their support. She remembered her son as her best friend and spoke about missing his company and their conversations.

In the September 30 episode, Bravo showed Angie Katsanevas bringing an orchid bearing Robert's photograph. Cosby wasn't ready to see pictures.

In the Cooper interview, Cosby described feeling more willing to express herself and less concerned about holding back her opinions. She spoke about wanting to move forward without accumulating regrets.

One source of comfort appeared in the premiere: Robert's dog, Kray. As USA TODAY reported, Cosby said the bond her son had shared with the dog made Kray feel like a part of Robert that remained with her.