Image Credit: dariusrucker/emilydeahl/ Instagram.

Darius Rucker says he had ruled out another marriage before meeting Emily Deahl, the singer-songwriter who became his fiancée after a relationship they initially kept out of public view.

The 60-year-old musician opened up about his 34-year-old fiancée in a November 13 interview with PEOPLE. "She's taught me how to be an adult in love," he said.

Rucker and Beth Leonard announced their separation in 2020 after 20 years of marriage, as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. They share daughter Daniella and son Jack; he also has daughter Carolyn from an earlier relationship.

Rucker introduced Deahl to his followers on Instagram on September 8, 2025, sharing a selfie from the Sphere in Las Vegas. They had attended a presentation of The Wizard of Oz, with his caption affectionately referring to her as his love.

A Hootie Bandmate Helped Bring Them Together

Deahl was living in Charleston, South Carolina, when she met Mark Bryan, the guitarist for Hootie & the Blowfish. They wrote music together and became friends, and Bryan eventually invited her to one of the band's Nashville shows.

In the forthcoming documentary Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie, Deahl remembers watching from the audience and wondering whether Rucker was singing directly to her. She later approached him for advice, opening a conversation that led to dinner.

"We went on one date and we've been together ever since," Rucker recalled. He described wanting to spend his time around Deahl and credited their friendship, alongside their romantic connection, with making the relationship meaningful to him.

Rucker Shared His Boardwalk Proposal With Fans

Rucker announced the engagement on October 8, 2025, posting photographs of himself kneeling on a wooden boardwalk as Deahl smiled down at him. A second image showed him kissing her cheek while she displayed her new ring. His caption thanked her for bringing him happiness.

Deahl explained on her Instagram Stories that she had grown protective of their relationship as they fell in love, according to ABC News. She joked that sharing the news meant she could finally stop photoshopping Rucker out of her pictures.

During a November 10, 2025, appearance on Today, Rucker described a relaxed approach to their wedding. As Us Weekly reported, he suggested getting married and holding a large party afterward, extending invitations to Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

They Share New Music but Usually Write Separately

Rucker and Deahl have tried songwriting together, although their different creative approaches generally lead them to work separately. He still makes her his first listener when he finishes an early draft, asking for her opinion before taking the song further.

Deahl's performing career began with dance. In a 2020 interview with Crowdsurfer Magazine, she described moving to Los Angeles at 17, shifting her attention to music and taking opportunities to perform pop songs in China. She later lived in Charleston and Nashville while developing her songwriting.

The couple have also been living temporarily in London, where Rucker has been recording new music. Cameras followed him there for the documentary, capturing work on his forthcoming album alongside the personal interviews about his life.

His Documentary Revisits Fame and Its Personal Cost

Directed by Jason Bergh and executive produced by Robin Roberts, Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie follows his childhood in Charleston, his rise with Hootie & the Blowfish and his later country career. ITV America Nashville produced the feature for ABC News Studios.

The film combines previously unseen footage from the band's early years with accounts of Rucker's struggles with drugs and alcohol, the breakdown of his marriage and brushes with death. Participants include bandmates Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, alongside Brad Paisley, Lady A and Woody Harrelson.

Roberts first crossed paths with Rucker about 30 years ago while working at ESPN, when Hootie & the Blowfish appeared on College GameDay. The documentary premieres November 16 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers, with Disney+ availability in select international markets.