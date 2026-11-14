Image Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

An elderly North Carolina man handed over $22,000 in cash at a Family Dollar after a caller threatened to have him arrested. The caller claimed the man had an outstanding warrant and needed to pay money for his bond, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Dong Feng, 49, of Charlotte, was arrested November 11, 2026, in Cabarrus County. He faces charges of extortion and obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the sheriff's announcement reported November 12.

A family member reported the incident to deputies on November 4. Investigators identified Feng, and Rutherford County detectives transported him to their detention center after the arrest.

The charges appear in two separate court cases. A November 13 summary lists the extortion case as pending, with a probable-cause hearing scheduled for December 2.

Caller Directed the Man to a Family Dollar Cash Handoff

The caller told the man he would be arrested unless he met someone and paid the demanded bond money. The instructions led him to the Family Dollar in Green Hill, where deputies say he delivered the cash.

WYFF reported that the exchange took place in the store's parking lot. Journalist Annie Dance, whose Cops & Congress report examined public records, identified the victim as an 81-year-old man from the western part of Rutherford County.

Warrant Alleges Feng Posed as Law Enforcement

A two-page excerpt of the November 6 false-pretenses warrant accuses Feng of impersonating law enforcement and telling the victim he had an outstanding warrant. The charging document alleges that Feng demanded $22,000 to cover the man's bond, although the victim had no warrant for his arrest.

That warrant belongs to case 26CR447952-800. A two-page excerpt of the November 11 extortion warrant, in case 26CR451414-800, separately alleges that Feng threatened to have the victim arrested unless he paid $22,000. Both warrants list November 4 as the alleged offense date.

Extortion Case Has a December 2 Probable-Cause Hearing

The two-page Rutherford District Court case summary, printed November 13, lists the extortion hearing for December 2 at 8:23 a.m. in Courtroom 0001. It also records Feng's November 11 arrest.

A two-page excerpt of the November 11 release order sets a $100,000 secured bond for the extortion charge. The sheriff's official booking record lists a separate $75,000 secured bond for false pretenses, bringing the combined amount to $175,000.

The sheriff's jail roster listed Feng among its current inmates when reviewed November 13. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Verify Arrest Threats Before Sending Money or Meeting Anyone

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina warns that scammers may use real officials' names, manipulated caller ID and forged warrants to make arrest threats appear credible. Courts and law enforcement will not demand payment over the phone to prevent an arrest. Hang up and contact the agency through an independently obtained official number.

Do not meet an unknown person to hand over cash for a supposed warrant or bond. If you have paid or arranged a collection, contact local police promptly and preserve messages, phone numbers and details of the planned meeting. Rutherford County residents can reach the sheriff's office through its nonemergency number, 828-287-6247, and suspected scams can also be reported at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.