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Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, at 42. The Canadian singer surprised fans on Friday, November 13, sharing the news on Instagram with photographs of her daughter.

"Our Mini F ing Princess has arrived," the "Complicated" singer wrote, adding pink bow, crown, baby bottle and heart emojis. Her short caption introduced the newborn without revealing her name.

The baby's birth date and father's identity remain undisclosed. According to PEOPLE, Lavigne has not publicly confirmed a current relationship, leaving the announcement focused on her daughter.

Her three-photo carousel included a close-up of the baby's hand held between two adults, with their faces outside the frame. The pictures were presented in black and white.

Her Photos Included Baby Vans and a Skateboard

In one photograph, Lavigne cradled her daughter against her chest. The baby wore a leopard-print outfit and matching headband as she rested in her mother's arms.

Another image showed two pairs of adult Vans slip-ons arranged beside tiny baby shoes on a skateboard. All three pairs carried the same checkerboard pattern, extending the matching look to the newest family member.

The footwear recalled the casual style associated with "Sk8er Boi" and her early career. Lavigne explained that consistency in a 2022 Vogue interview: "I find something I like and I stick to it." She said she preferred maintaining her own look across different albums.

Lavigne Spoke About Wanting Children in 2013

Lavigne was 29 when she told reporters that she hoped to have one or two children. UPI published her comments on November 6, 2013, more than a decade before her daughter's arrival.

"I want to just focus on my music," she said. With a record and tour on her calendar, she explained that she still wanted to have fun and felt unready to begin raising children.

Lavigne later described her domestic routines in her Vogue interview. She spoke about cooking, hosting and decorating her home, called herself family-oriented and emphasized the importance of speaking openly in relationships.

She Has Spoken Candidly About Trust and Compatibility

During her May 15, 2024 appearance on Call Her Daddy, Lavigne told Alex Cooper that she had usually been in serious relationships rather than spending much time casually dating. When Cooper asked whether she was seeing someone then, she declined to answer.

Lavigne was more forthcoming about the qualities she wanted in a partner. She emphasized compatibility and trust, explaining that uncertainty about someone's honesty could make it difficult to feel secure. "I would date me," she told Cooper.

Her previous relationships have often been public. As Entertainment Weekly noted, she was married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, and later became engaged to Mod Sun. She and Mod Sun split in February 2023, and she dated Tyga later that year.

Lavigne Thanked Her Mother Onstage During Her Greatest Hits Tour

At her June 3, 2025 concert at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Lavigne invited her mother, Judy, onstage. SWOMP documented the moment in its concert review. Lavigne shared photographs and video from the appearance on Instagram the following day.

She recalled returning home from church at about 2 years old and singing "Jesus Loves Me." Her mother recognized her musical ability and predicted that she would become a singer. Lavigne told the audience that Judy had encouraged those ambitions from childhood.

In her accompanying post, Lavigne thanked both parents for the encouragement and sacrifices that allowed her to practice and pursue music. Onstage, she thanked her mother for letting her sign a record deal when she was 16.