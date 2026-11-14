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Rosalía had a pointed thank-you for critics who dismissed her music as too strange. The Spanish singer addressed their doubts from the Latin Grammys stage during a night that rewarded some of her most experimental work.

The 34-year-old won Album of the Year for Lux (Complete Works) at the November 12 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Roselyn Sánchez hosted the 27th annual awards.

The victory followed El Mal Querer in 2019 and Motomami in 2022, making Rosalía the first woman to win the category three times as a lead artist, according to Consequence.

She collected five personal awards, while the album's engineering team earned a separate trophy for Best Engineered Album. Together, the project and its songs won in six categories.

Rosalía Thanks Juanes and Her Mother

Receiving the trophy from Juanes brought back memories of Rosalía's earliest concerts. She recalled that he had attended one of her shows in Madrid when she was performing for an audience of about 100 people, and thanked him for continuing to support her.

In the speech reproduced by Divinity, Rosalía described El Mal Querer as a dream, Motomami as a gamble and Lux as a leap into the unknown. She said the record expressed her truth and acknowledged that she still had much to learn as an artist.

She grew tearful while thanking her mother, joking that she would bring the trophy home and that another Grammy might require making some space. Rosalía then invited her team onto the stage, embracing collaborators and remembering the nights they had spent working together.

Rosalía Answers Her Critics During La Perla Speech

Lila Downs presented Song of the Year for “La Perla,” recorded with Yahritza y Su Esencia. Rosalía praised the other nominees and said she wished she could divide the trophy into pieces so they could share it.

She then addressed those who had questioned her talent and unconventional sound. “It's because I didn't listen to a damn word you said that I'm winning this award now!” she said, in the English translation published by El País.

Rosalía credited Mexican ranchera music, particularly the late Paquita la del Barrio, with inspiring the song and invited Yahritza to join her onstage. The songwriting award recognizes Rosalía alongside Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Ryan Tedder and Dylan Wiggins.

Rosalía Opens With Clouds and Halos

Rosalía opened the show in a shimmering gold outfit, surrounded by dancers wearing halos on a stage designed to resemble clouds. Her medley combined “La Rumba Del Perdón,” “La Perla” and “Dios Es Un Stalker,” reflecting the album's classical and spiritual influences, as described by the Associated Press.

The original Lux arrived on November 7, 2025. Recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra under conductor Daníel Bjarnason, it brought together collaborators including Björk, Carminho and Estrella Morente. Sony Music described the project as exploring spirituality and transformation.

The expanded Complete Works edition followed digitally on April 17, 2026. According to EFE, it added three tracks previously available only on physical editions, along with an alternative version of “Dios Es Un Stalker.”

More Honors for Lux and Fellow Artists

The Latin Recording Academy awarded Lux (Complete Works) Best Alternative Music Album, “La Perla” Best Pop Song and “Sauvignon Blanc” Best Short Form Music Video. Those prizes were presented before the televised ceremony.

Milo J won Record of the Year for “Niño,” while Karol G received Best Urban Music Album for Tropicoqueta and Best Reggaeton Performance for “Verano Rosa” with Feid. Colombian singer Aria Vega took Best New Artist.

Janet Jackson presented Daddy Yankee with the Person of the Year honor during the broadcast, which featured a performance spanning his career. The evening included tributes to Mexican songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez and salsa musician Willie Colón.