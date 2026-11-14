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Taylor Swift will perform at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years. ABC confirmed the 36-year-old singer's return on Friday, November 13, five days before the 60th annual ceremony.

Her appearance follows renewed success on country radio. "I Knew It, I Knew You," her original song for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, reached No. 1 on the Mediabase country radio chart in September, according to Headline Planet.

Swift last attended the ceremony in 2016, when she surprised the audience by presenting Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year at the show's 50th anniversary celebration.

This year's ceremony takes place Wednesday, November 18, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Organizers have not identified Swift's song, named any accompanying musicians or confirmed whether her performance will involve a collaboration.

Swift Told Fans She Hadn't "Yee'd Her Last Haw"

Swift welcomed her nomination on Instagram Stories in September, writing, "LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN'T YEE'D MY LAST HAW." She thanked the CMA and added, "See you there Nov 18." The message confirmed plans to attend without specifying what role she would have in the broadcast.

At the 2013 ceremony, Swift performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer and Eric Darken. The collaboration replaced the recording's fuller production with an arrangement built around country and bluegrass musicians.

That evening, she received the Pinnacle Award, recognizing her role in expanding country music's worldwide audience. Her then-label, Big Machine Records, noted that she was only its second recipient. George Strait, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts presented the honor.

A Pixar Cowgirl Inspired Swift's Return to Country Radio

Swift and Jack Antonoff wrote and produced "I Knew It, I Knew You," which was released June 5. Disney identified Jessie, the cowgirl voiced by Joan Cusack, as the inspiration, drawing on the character's journey since Toy Story 2.

In a June interview with Good Morning America, Swift said she related to Jessie's experiences of heartbreak, growth and changing relationships. She described how people's lives can take different directions without erasing the memories or affection they once shared.

She first performed the song at the film's June 9 Los Angeles premiere, where she also sang "You've Got a Friend in Me" with Randy Newman. MusicRow reported that her single debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, spent two weeks there and reached No. 1 on Hot Country Songs.

Swift Faces Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson for Single of the Year

The Country Music Association lists Swift as both artist and producer on her nominated recording, alongside fellow producer Antonoff and mix engineer Laura Sisk. Single of the Year recognizes those contributors, while the separate Song of the Year prize goes to songwriters.

The other nominated recordings are Ella Langley's "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo" and Cody Johnson's "The Fall." Langley leads this year's nominations with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert with seven and Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West with five each.

The nomination is Swift's 26th at the CMAs. She previously won Entertainer of the Year in 2009 and 2011, while her most recent victory came in 2017 for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man." The group accepted that Song of the Year award in her absence.

Lainey Wilson Hosts a Night of Tributes and Collaborations

Wilson returns as host for a third consecutive year. The performance lineup includes Lambert, Musgraves, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and The Red Clay Strays.

The program will honor Dolly Parton and celebrate Brooks & Dunn's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King will perform the Brooks & Dunn tribute, bringing country and rock musicians together for the duo.

Mumford & Sons will make their CMA Awards debut alongside Chris Stapleton, who will also perform with Stephen Wilson Jr. The three-hour ceremony airs live from 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.