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Kanye West is facing a federal lawsuit from opera singer Chase Taylor, who says he was locked inside a Wyoming high school band room while preparing the rapper's 2019 production of Nebuchadnezzar.

Taylor says he accepted a principal singing role expecting to rehearse a finished opera. Instead, he alleges, he was given four days to help turn unfinished material into a show ready for the Hollywood Bowl.

The 45-page complaint, filed November 11 in the Eastern District of North Carolina, also accuses West and associated companies of breaking financial promises and using Taylor's musical contributions in later recordings and performances without authorization or payment.

Rolling Stone reported the lawsuit on November 13 and said attempts to reach a lawyer or spokesperson for West had been unsuccessful. The defendants include Very Good Touring, Getting Out Our Dreams, Yeezy LLC and Yeezy Apparel LLC.

Taylor Describes Locked Doors and Unfinished Music

According to the filing, Taylor flew from North Carolina to Cody on November 20, 2019, and producer Paul Johnson took him to Cody High School. Taylor alleges the band room doors were locked after he entered, and even bathroom trips required Johnson's approval.

He describes cramped conditions where musicians sat and slept on the floor during breaks. Taylor says the production involved more than 150 performers and that food was insufficient. Requests through Johnson for unlocked doors, water and time to sleep allegedly went unanswered.

Taylor says his responsibilities expanded into composing, orchestrating, directing rehearsals and teaching musicians their parts. The complaint places his Wyoming work from November 20 to November 22, followed by travel to Los Angeles on November 22. Rehearsals continued there ahead of the premiere.

Nebuchadnezzar Reached the Hollywood Bowl

The opera opened on November 24, 2019, with Vanessa Beecroft directing and Sheck Wes playing the title king. Pitchfork described West narrating from the Book of Daniel offstage before joining the performers for their curtain call.

The Los Angeles Times reported a roughly 50-minute performance that began more than two hours after its advertised 4 p.m. start. TIDAL livestreamed the show, sharing footage of Sheck Wes and the ensemble onstage.

Taylor's account describes his own role changing repeatedly. Initially recruited to play Daniel, he says he was reassigned as narrator before West took that part himself. Taylor became an unnamed featured soloist, with piano and synthesizer duties added to his singing responsibilities.

His Claims Extend to Mary and Later Recordings

Taylor also worked on West's second opera, Mary. Stereogum covered its December 8, 2019, performance at Miami Marine Stadium, where the Nativity story unfolded on a barge with cast members in silver clothing and body paint.

Taylor alleges he accepted reduced fees after being told the productions were charitable religious projects. He claims the defendants sold tickets, retained the proceeds and failed to honor promises of substantial compensation, producer credits and future work.

His attorneys at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg identify "Hurricane," "Wash Us in the Blood" and "Eternal Life" among the later works at issue. Taylor says he never signed away his creative rights. His claim concerning "Hurricane" involves an arrangement he made of West's existing song "Devil in a New Dress."

Other Opera Disputes Have Reached Court

Musician Willie Alexander has a separate lawsuit pending in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging he too arrived in Wyoming expecting an existing score and was required to help write the opera. Rolling Stone reports that a mandatory settlement conference is scheduled for January 12, 2027.

A worker class action over Nebuchadnezzar resulted in a $1.35 million settlement that received final court approval in July 2025. More than 600 class members were subsequently sent settlement checks, according to filings reviewed by the outlet.

Taylor's new case includes claims of false imprisonment, fraud and unfair business practices. He is seeking recognition as an author and copyright owner, an accounting of profits and damages. He has requested a jury trial.