Image Credit: Yahoo Entertainment/YouTube.

Christian Cousins, the former child actor who played Dominic Palmieri alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop, has died at 43. He shared the role in the 1990 comedy with his identical twin, Joseph “Joey” Cousins.

His brother Jonas Roeser announced the loss in an October 22 Instagram tribute, saying Christian had been seriously ill with liver disease.

News of his death drew wider attention on November 13, when Page Six published its report. The family's announcement described his illness without specifying the date of his death or a medical cause.

After working in television and movies as a child, Christian built a career in home furnishings. He held sales and business development positions at several companies, moving into an industry far removed from the film sets where he had grown up.

His Brother Remembered His Energy and Ambition

Roeser explained that he and the twins shared a biological father but grew up in different states. Christian and Joey were raised in California, while he lived in Washington. He did not get to know them personally until he was in college.

As a child, Roeser watched his brothers in Knots Landing and their big-screen comedy. In remembering Christian, he said those roles represented only a small part of how he would remember him.

“He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” Roeser wrote. He expressed comfort in believing Christian was reunited with his mother and free from suffering, and hoped his brother had found peace.

The Cousins Twins Worked Across Film and Television

Born in Orange County, California, in March 1983, Christian was appearing on television while still a young child. He and Joey alternated as Bobby Gibson Ewing on Knots Landing. The Paley Center for Media's archival credits identify both brothers as Bobby in the CBS drama's 1988 season premiere. Their television work included Highway to Heaven.

Director Ivan Reitman's Kindergarten Cop put them at the center of an undercover investigation. Schwarzenegger's detective John Kimble poses as a teacher while pursuing a dangerous criminal, according to Universal Pictures. Dominic and his mother, played by Penelope Ann Miller, become central to the case. The film earned approximately $202 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Christian continued acting after the comedy's success. His credits included the creature feature Critters 3, the miniseries Intruders and the action comedy Twin Sitters, as noted by PEOPLE. The latter was among his final film projects before he pursued a career outside entertainment.

Schwarzenegger Surprised Him During the Cast Reunion

For the movie's 30th anniversary, Cousins joined a virtual reunion released by Yahoo Entertainment on December 21, 2020. Other participants included Miko Hughes, Adam Wylie, Brian Wagner and twins Krystle and Tiffany Mataras. Schwarzenegger appeared partway through the call, surprising his former co-stars.

The actor later explained on Reddit that host Ethan Alter had invited him at the last minute. When a commenter wondered how the reunion could have happened without him, Schwarzenegger said the organizers apparently thought the short notice might keep him away, before adding, “No chance!”

Cousins thanked Schwarzenegger for saving his character and said he had enjoyed playing Dominic. Schwarzenegger described the reunion as “some of the most fun I’ve had in a zoom meeting.”

He Built a Career in Home Furnishings

Christian's business career included several leadership roles before he joined LumiSource. In March 2019, Furniture Today reported that the furniture, lighting and décor company had hired him as director of business development, a newly created position.

His earlier work included overseeing sales, marketing and product development at JTW USA and serving as vice president of sales at Zuo.

At LumiSource, the appointment focused on strengthening relationships with physical retailers alongside the company's established online business. In the hiring announcement, Cousins praised the team, its customer service and its retail network, describing himself as proud to join the company.