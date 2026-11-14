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Robert Pattinson has reportedly negotiated a shorter commitment and higher pay than some of his James Bond rivals. The agreement would apply only if he is selected as 007.

In his November 13 column for Puck, Matthew Belloni reported that Pattinson secured terms for three potential films, compared with four for Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor. Three sources familiar with the negotiations described the differences.

News of the 40-year-old actor's audition emerged earlier this month, alongside reports that Nicholas Hoult had also tested. Callum Turner is another name linked to the part.

The next installment will be the first since Daniel Craig's farewell in No Time to Die in 2021. Denis Villeneuve will direct, introducing a new leading man under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control.

What Pattinson's Bond Test Deal Covers

The test agreements establish terms for the upcoming movie and options for sequels before an actor is chosen. They do not guarantee that additional films will be made.

Belloni did not disclose salary figures or Hoult's and Turner's specific commitments. His report therefore does not provide a complete comparison of the candidates' packages.

Two sources described Pattinson's negotiations as difficult. Belloni interpreted the filmmakers' persistence as possible interest, without reporting a completed casting decision.

Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Enter the Bond Search



The Hollywood Reporter first reported Pattinson's audition on November 6, with sources placing the tests over the weekend of October 24.

Variety confirmed that Hoult had tested too. Both actors already have major franchises on their résumés: Pattinson plays Batman and became a global star through Twilight, while Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the current Superman films. Amazon declined to comment on the casting reports.

Pattinson also has an existing working relationship with Villeneuve through Dune: Part Three. Their collaboration reaches North American theaters on December 18, according to Warner Bros. Pattinson remains involved in The Batman: Part II, with TheWrap reporting that he was returning to work on that sequel.

Villeneuve Says Casting Is Still Underway

At a November 10 event at Los Angeles' Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, GQ's Zach Baron asked Villeneuve whether Bond had been cast.

The director said the decision was still “in the process,” adding, “I am pushing the gas.”

Baron then asked him to blink once for Pattinson or twice for Turner. Villeneuve covered his eyes and smiled. The conversation accompanied a Dune: Part Two screening honoring him as GQ's Director of the Year.

Amazon MGM Has Assembled Its New Bond Team

Amazon MGM Studios announced on May 14 that the casting search was underway. The studio said it would withhold specifics during the process and share news when the time was right. It has not announced a leading actor, title or theatrical release date.

The new production follows a change in the franchise's leadership. Amazon completed its joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson on March 24, 2025. The longtime Bond producers remain coowners, while the studio controls creative decisions. Wilson stepped back from producing, and Broccoli said she wanted to pursue other projects.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce. The film will be the 26th installment in the main Bond series.