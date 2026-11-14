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Kourtney Kardashian is looking back at Rocky Thirteen's earliest days after celebrating his third birthday. The reality star, 47, shared two baby photographs on Instagram on November 12, accompanied by a message about the night her youngest son arrived.

Rocky turned three on November 1. He is Kardashian's first child with husband Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer she married in 2022.

Before posting the throwbacks, Kardashian shared footage on November 8 of an elaborate backyard party inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Kardashian shares three older children with Scott Disick: Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11. Barker shares Landon, 23, and Alabama, 20, with Shanna Moakler and helped raise her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 27.

A Birthday Message From a Children's Book

One photograph shows Kardashian holding Rocky and kissing his cheek. In the second, she feeds him as a newborn. PEOPLE highlighted the images in its November 13 coverage of her tribute.

Her caption borrowed a line from Nancy Tillman's picture book On the Night You Were Born: "Heaven blew every trumpet and played every horn on the wonderful, marvelous night you were born."

She followed it with his birth date. The book celebrates a child's arrival through a world responding with wonder, from the moon staying awake to animals joining the celebration.

A Sewer Tunnel Led to the Party

Guests entered through a large archway marked "Turtle Power," with performers dressed as April O'Neil, Leonardo and Donatello waiting outside. Kardashian carried Rocky toward the entrance while April welcomed the family and invited them to explore the sewer.

The visitors were offered glow sticks and flashlights before heading inside. Kardashian helped Rocky choose a green glow stick, then asked Barker to get a flashlight. The drummer told his son that he already had one as they prepared to walk through the passage.

Green slime and graffiti decorated the tunnel, including Michelangelo's "Cowabunga" catchphrase and a message announcing Rocky's age. At the other end, Michelangelo and Raphael greeted guests in the backyard, where balloons resembling the turtles' masked faces decorated the swimming pool.

E! News described Kardashian's excitement as she toured the decorations. Her caption paired herself with "My 1990 TMNT Childhood Dreams," acknowledging that the setting appealed to the grown-up hosting the party as well as the birthday boy.

Favorite Toys Joined the Earlier Celebration

The family had marked the occasion at home with a cake topped by a gold number three and surrounded by Rocky's toys. Stuffed animals wore miniature party hats, while small dinosaurs and Monsters, Inc. figurines occupied places around the table.

A handmade crown with a three stitched onto it was reserved for Rocky, and colorful balloons filled the room. Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog were among the stuffed animals seated around the cake.

Alabama shared a photograph of Kardashian crouching beside Rocky as he prepared to enjoy his cake, affectionately calling her little brother "rock rock." Barker posted a separate birthday message with a picture of his son exploring what appeared to be a museum.