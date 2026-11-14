Image Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram/DFree / Shutterstock.

Hailey Bieber has shared a glimpse of 2-year-old son Jack Blues exploring a keyboard. In a short Instagram Stories video posted November 12, he stood beside the instrument and pressed one of its keys.

Jack wore a fluffy pink matching outfit and a multicolored knitted hat. Hailey added the caption “Blues loves the keys,” according to PEOPLE’s November 13 report.

He is Hailey and Justin Bieber’s first child, born in August 2024. The couple married in September 2018 and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary this year.

Hailey explained their approach to photographs in an October 2025 WSJ. Magazine interview, excerpted by ELLE. They want Jack to be old enough to understand and discuss the decision before showing his face publicly.

Justin Shared the Piano With Jack on Father’s Day

For Father’s Day on June 21, Hailey posted a photograph of Justin seated at a piano with Jack on his lap. Both faced the keys, giving her a view of their similar haircuts. “have you ever seen 2 heads be so similar?” she wrote, as iHeartRadio reported.

Other photographs showed Justin holding their son while fishing and spending time with him away from the instrument. Hailey called him the “best Daddy” and finished the tribute with a selfie in which she rested her face against her husband’s cheek.

Jack had already begun picking up some of his father’s music. During a February appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, Hailey said he had spent the previous two days repeating words from Justin’s “Baby,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. She described hearing him repeat the familiar refrain as a surprising part of watching him learn to talk.

Jack Appeared in Justin’s Yukon Video in 2025

Jack’s appearances around his father’s work began well before the new keyboard clip. In July 2025, Justin shared studio photographs showing his son standing beside a coffee table while two people nearby played guitars. Justin smiled at him in the room, which was decorated with strings of lights.

The following month, Jack appeared alongside both parents in the black-and-white video for “Yukon.” Released August 5, 2025, it was shot and directed by Cole Bennett, as ABC News reported. The family spent time aboard a yacht, with Justin playing with Jack on his lap and Hailey holding their son in the water.

Other scenes included Justin kissing Jack’s toes and the baby reaching toward the camera. The family footage appeared alongside shots of the singer performing, dancing and surfing. “Yukon” came from Swag, Justin’s seventh studio album, released July 11, 2025.

Hailey Shared Jack’s View of Justin’s Coachella Rehearsals

Hailey posted her Coachella carousel on April 13, 2026, after Justin’s first headlining performance of the festival. It included a photograph of the three together and a glimpse of her watching rehearsals with Jack.

In another clip, Jack raised his arms and copied his mother’s dance moves as they watched Justin onstage. A photograph showed a temporary “Bieberchella” tattoo on his arm. Hailey began her caption, “Such a special weekend,” and expressed her pride in her husband.

Justin acknowledged both of them during his April 11 set while performing “Everything Hallelujah.” As he sang Hailey’s name, the livestream showed her blowing him a kiss from the audience. His next line included a shoutout to Jack.