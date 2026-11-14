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Savannah Guthrie is staying at NBC News. The longtime Today anchor has extended her contract, according to PEOPLE, which confirmed the agreement through a source on November 12.

The length and financial terms have not been disclosed. Variety reported that her previous deal was believed to expire late this year or in early 2027. NBC News declined to make executives available for comment.

Guthrie, 54, currently shares the anchor desk with Craig Melvin, who succeeded Hoda Kotb in January 2025. The source who spoke to PEOPLE described her as "the glue that keeps the show together."

The agreement comes nine months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in Arizona. Savannah has continued her broadcasting work while asking the public for information that could help her family find answers.

From Washington Reporting to Morning Television

Guthrie joined NBC News as a correspondent in 2007 and spent three years covering the White House before moving to Today. She became a co-host of the program's third hour in June 2011 and was elevated to the main anchor desk in July 2012.

Her work has included presidential election coverage, political interviews and Olympic broadcasts. She also serves as NBC News' chief legal correspondent, drawing on her background as a Georgetown University Law Center graduate.

The renewal follows a strong 2025-26 broadcast season for Today. According to the network's September ratings announcement, the show beat Good Morning America and CBS Mornings in both total viewers and adults ages 25 to 54, leading the two categories together for the first time in 14 years.

The program averaged 2.938 million viewers, putting it 114,000 ahead of its ABC competitor. The demographic victory was its 11th in a row. Its next major milestone is its 75th anniversary in January 2027.

Returning to Work During the Search

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighborhood on the evening of January 31. Her family reported her missing the following day. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating, and authorities continue seeking the identity of a person recorded outside her front door.

Savannah stepped away from the morning show before returning on April 6. In her March interview with Kotb, she acknowledged that it was difficult to imagine resuming a job associated with joy and lightness while living with such uncertainty. She described her colleagues as family and said she wanted to try being back with them.

On November 1, she shared an old drawing by her daughter Vale showing an umbrella beneath falling raindrops. As Wealth of Geeks previously reported, its message about needing her mother captured Savannah's own feelings about Nancy.

She wrote that daily life could appear normal while her family continued to ache for her. The family is offering up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's recovery. I

A Wordle Hosting Role Comes Next

Guthrie will host NBC's television adaptation of Wordle, with a premiere planned for 2027. Jimmy Fallon announced the project during a May 11 appearance on Today, expanding her work at the network into a primetime competition series.

According to NBCUniversal, contestants will compete in teams to solve five-letter word puzzles for a cash prize. Universal Television Alternative Studio is producing the show with Fallon's Electric Hot Dog and The New York Times, which acquired the original game in 2022.

During the announcement, Guthrie thanked the team for postponing production after her mother's disappearance. She described the format as fast-paced and suitable for families.

She announced a temporary break from her morning duties on July 16 to film the season. Us Weekly documented her return to the anchor desk on August 10, when Melvin welcomed her back.