Image Credit: Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Eight Florida customers paid a pool contractor approximately $117,545 for repairs and upgrades that were left largely incomplete, according to investigators. Some later received repayment installments of just $25 to $50.

Dominic Solicito, 45, owner of Advanced Pool and Spa Technologies in Palm Coast, was booked into the Flagler County jail on November 6, 2026. The sheriff's November 9 announcement identified eight felony grand-theft charges.

The complaints initially reached the Florida Attorney General's Seniors Vs. Crime volunteer investigators. Sheriff's detectives began investigating August 21 and reviewed reports dated from January 2022 through July 2024, identifying ten cases involving the business; eight customers chose to pursue criminal charges.

Court records now show that Solicito's attorney submitted a written not-guilty plea following the arrest. His case is scheduled for a December arraignment.

One Homeowner Paid $44,240 and Had to Hire Another Contractor

A five-page excerpt of the amended charging affidavit says one homeowner paid Solicito $44,240 between July 2022 and August 2023 for pool repairs and upgrades. Detective M. Rexford wrote that work included scraping off a layer of paint and building a sun shelf before Solicito failed to return to finish the job.

The homeowner hired another company to finish the renovation and redo some of the earlier work. The affidavit says the customer and Solicito agreed that the work he had provided was worth $10,400.

Solicito later repaid $6,425, and the homeowner received a $15,000 victim compensation grant through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. After accounting for the work, repayments and grant, the affidavit places the customer's remaining loss at $12,415.

Small Repayment Installments Left Customers Waiting

Another customer paid $36,400 through three payments in April and May 2023 but received no work, according to the affidavit. Solicito agreed to repay the money in weekly installments of $25 to $50. The customer had received $1,775, leaving $34,625 unpaid, with the last repayment recorded June 8, 2026.

The affidavit also says Solicito acknowledged making similar reimbursement agreements with approximately 20 other unidentified customers. The sheriff's office says its investigation remains active and additional victims may be identified.

Court Records Show a Not-Guilty Plea and December Arraignment

The two-page Flagler County court summary lists eight felony grand-theft counts in case 2026 CF 000975. Six concern amounts of at least $750 but less than $5,000, and two concern amounts over $20,000.

Attorney Joshua Davis submitted a written not-guilty plea on November 10, together with a waiver of personal appearance at arraignment. The court calendar lists an arraignment for December 8 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401.

The official booking record shows Solicito was released November 6 after bonds totaling $50,000 were posted. He is presumed innocent of the new charges unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information about Solicito or his company can contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Check the Contractor and Tie Payments to Completed Work

The Florida Attorney General's Office recommends checking a contractor's license for the specific work being offered and confirming insurance directly with the insurer. Use the state's license search, ask for references and get a written agreement describing the work, price and payment terms.

Set payments around completed stages of the project instead of paying the full price upfront. Inspect the work before authorizing each installment, and keep records of what has been completed and paid for.

If work stops, preserve the contract, payment records, photographs and any refund promises. Those records can support a complaint to DBPR and a report to law enforcement if you suspect theft.