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Jennifer Lawrence was photographed pushing a stroller through New York City with one of her sons. A November 13 report from Momtastic highlighted the outing, with the actress dressed in relaxed fall layers.

Her son was bundled up in a blue knit beanie, a navy jacket and light-colored trousers. Lawrence held the stroller with both hands as she walked along the street.

The 36-year-old and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, share two sons. Cy was born in 2022, and they welcomed their second child in 2025, following their October 2019 wedding.

Lawrence has spoken about how motherhood influenced her performance in Die My Love, in which she plays a mother struggling with isolation. She filmed the drama while pregnant with her second child.

Her Brown Jacket Featured Bright Orange Accents

The oversized brown jacket had an orange hood, with matching details at the cuffs and hem. Lawrence wore it over a white top and loose black trousers, keeping the brightest color in her outer layer.

A black baseball cap and oversized sunglasses completed the outfit. Her hair fell loosely beneath the cap, while small earrings, rings and a gold necklace added a few accessories.

Other Mothers Helped Her Through Difficult Weeks

At the New York premiere of Die My Love in November 2025, Lawrence told E! News that friendships with other mothers had been particularly important when she first became a parent. She met women at the park, in parent-and-child classes and through her son’s school, giving her people she could ask, “Is this normal?”

She described a specific example during the October 28, 2026, episode of Call Her Daddy. After her second child’s birth, another mother noticed she was struggling in an elevator and asked whether she was okay. Lawrence admitted that she was frightened and experiencing intense anxiety. The woman hugged her, offered her phone number and stayed to talk, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Lawrence also described feeling pulled between conflicting worries, spending too little time with her children, then fearing that too much time together could make them overly dependent on her. Although she knows she is a good mother, she said she finds it difficult to give herself credit.

Parenthood Changed Her Approach to Work and Scheduling

In a November 2025 interview with W Magazine, Lawrence recalled how different returning to work felt after her first child. Getting into a car or boarding a plane meant leaving her baby behind, and the separation was difficult to reconcile with how connected she felt to him. “But I also realized the world wasn’t designed around that relationship,” she said.

During the later conversation with Alex Cooper, she explained that parenting had made her more deliberate about allocating her time. Before having children, she had not needed the same degree of structure. Now she plans which hours belong to work and which belong to family, rather than assuming she can fit everything in, as BroadwayWorld reported.

Maroney is particularly good at maintaining the household routine, she said during her January 12, 2026, appearance on SmartLess. Describing him as highly organized, Lawrence acknowledged that their children follow a strict schedule. The couple have agreed on a little flexibility for her: “I have a 15-minute wiggle room.”