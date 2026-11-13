Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.

Taylor Swift is reportedly being encouraged by people close to her to share photographs from her wedding to Travis Kelce. The singer is said to be reluctant to make the pictures public.

According to an anonymous source in a Heat report summarized by Mandatory on November 13, the suggestion is intended to help Swift regain control over what fans see after material connected to the celebration surfaced online.

The source also claimed that Swift had been asking questions of people with access to wedding information, including friends. Neither she nor Kelce has publicly confirmed those conversations.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The latest speculation follows October coverage of proposed decorations and construction work for the event, including ideas that reportedly never reached the finished venue.

A Pond and Carousel Were Proposed

The Daily Mail published what it described as wedding design material on October 26. In its coverage the following day, Cosmopolitan described renderings of an altar surrounded by greenery and water lilies, with the planning operation reportedly using the code name Eventica.

One proposal involved a pond beneath the altar. According to the Daily Mail's sources, the design raised concerns about low edges that could allow someone to fall in, along with engineering difficulties. The feature was reportedly dropped as the plans developed.

A two-tier carousel was another abandoned idea. Page Six, citing the Daily Mail, reported that its construction costs had made it impractical. Photographs of models and structures under construction accompanied the broader reporting about the venue's transformation.

How closely the renderings matched the completed setting remains unconfirmed, as does the identity of the person who supplied the material.

The Wedding Details Confirmed by Swift's Representative

Swift's representative confirmed several details of the ceremony to ABC News. Adam Sandler officiated, while Austin Swift served as his sister's man of honor and Jason Kelce was his brother's best man. The brothers were the only members of the wedding party.

Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, and Kelce also wore Dior. Both worked with Jonathan Anderson on their outfits and wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Swift accessorized her gown with Cartier jewelry.

Outside the arena, screens announced the marriage with the message "JUST&T MARRIED." Guests photographed arriving included Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis and Abby Wambach. ABC's sources described a no-phone policy applying to guests, vendors and security personnel inside the venue.

Guests Described a Personal Celebration

Speaking on Good Morning America on July 4, Robin Roberts said the guest list included neighbors and high school friends, helping the large gathering feel familiar and intimate.

Roberts said Swift and Kelce had written their own vows, and George Stephanopoulos recalled the couple reading from small books. He described the transformed arena as a "garden inside the Garden." Roberts also revealed that Stevie Nicks performed during the celebration.

Kelce spoke about the wedding himself at an August 12 press conference after Chiefs training-camp practice, calling it the "best night of my life" and thanking everyone who attended. He said being inside Madison Square Garden fulfilled a childhood dream and praised the venue's owners for accommodating the private event.