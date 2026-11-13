Image Credit: Russell Brand /YouTube.

Russell Brand and Sean "Diddy" Combs joke about a "straight guy date" in a 2009 private-jet video attracting fresh attention following Brand's prison sentence. The recording captures the pair laughing about a planned trip to Las Vegas.

Brand's case was prosecuted in Britain, while Combs faced federal charges in the United States. The men were convicted in separate proceedings involving different conduct, years after the public appearances and interviews now being revisited.

Page Six revisited the footage on November 13. It had circulated long before this week, with Us Weekly covering both the flight video and a subsequent interview about their friendship in September 2024.

The two appeared alongside Jonah Hill in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. Brand played rock star Aldous Snow, while Combs portrayed record executive Sergio Roma. The Universal Pictures film follows Hill's character as he attempts to bring Snow from London to Los Angeles for a comeback concert.

Combs Introduced Brand as His New Best Friend

Combs addresses the camera and introduces Brand as his "new best friend," using the comedian's nickname, "Rusty Rocket." He jokes that they have known each other for years, prompting Brand to invent an exaggerated story about their supposedly difficult shared upbringing.

The conversation turns to physical affection when Combs puts an arm around Brand's shoulder, then appears to reconsider. "I liked it," Brand responds. He explains that he had not felt comfortable initiating an embrace himself, keeping the exchange playful.

Combs outlines a 48-hour outing, and Brand asks what would count as the best possible result of their date. Combs suggests finding women to spend time with, and Brand agrees. They finish by returning to the familiar saying about keeping Las Vegas activities private.

Their Trip Centered on a Boxing Match

The pair attended the May 2, 2009, fight between Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton at the MGM Grand, covered by the Las Vegas Sun. Associated Press photographs carried by CBS News show them seated together before the bout. Another captures Combs greeting Jay-Z.

An earlier upload of the flight footage appeared on the YouTube channel russellbrandtv on August 6, 2009. The version on Brand's own channel was published on August 27, 2012, several years after the trip.

Brand Described an Enforced Holiday With Combs

During a promotional interview published by BlackTree TV on May 25, 2010, Brand told Jamaal Finkley that Combs had looked after him during an "enforced holiday" to Vegas. He described his co-star as "a very intense man," linking that personality to his rise to wealth and influence.

Brand said refusing Combs could be difficult when the music executive wanted something. He illustrated the point with imagined requests for an airport pickup, help feeding his fish or a borrowed vacuum cleaner, joking that someone might agree simply to avoid upsetting such a powerful friend.

When Finkley joked that the friendship could put Brand in a subordinate role, the comedian pushed back. He said he had worked too hard to accept that position, while still describing Combs as "a good laugh."

The Two Men Received Separate Prison Sentences

Brand was convicted on November 5 following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The Crown Prosecution Service said the four offenses involved attacks against four women between 2004 and 2009. He had denied wrongdoing, and the jury acquitted him on three other counts.

On November 9, Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison. The court heard statements describing the lasting harm to the women. The judge's sentencing remarks specify that Brand will serve two-thirds of the term in custody before release on licence.

Combs received a 50-month sentence on October 3, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jurors convicted him on July 2 of two Mann Act counts involving transporting people for paid encounters. His federal judgment records acquittals on the other three counts, including racketeering conspiracy.