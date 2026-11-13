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Carys Douglas turned to Catherine Zeta-Jones' wardrobe for her latest fashion outing. The 23-year-old wore her mother's black lace Gucci top, choosing a piece with a Hollywood history for an evening celebrating the Italian fashion house.

She attended Gucci and Moda Operandi's cocktail party at Oriana in New York City's Nolita neighborhood on Wednesday, November 11. The guest list included Lauren Santo Domingo, Alex Consani, Anok Yai and Nicky Hilton.

Zeta-Jones wore the top to the 1996 Los Angeles premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight, when she was 27.

The party marked GucciCore's arrival on Moda Operandi and an upcoming Cruise collection trunk show, according to Vogue. The collection had previously debuted in Times Square.

Carys Styles the Vintage Gucci Top With a Miniskirt

The piece comes from Gucci's spring/summer 1996 collection under Tom Ford, Entertainment Weekly reported. Its floral lace extends into long, flared sleeves, while a single metal clasp fastens the front beneath a plunging neckline.

Carys paired it with a black miniskirt and sheer tights, completing the outfit with black strappy heels and a quilted Gucci handbag. Photographs accompanying InStyle's coverage show her long brown hair in loose waves. The bag's gold GG clasp was one of the few contrasting details in the otherwise black ensemble.

Her mother's original styling included a black underlayer and matching lace trousers, creating a coordinated set. Zeta-Jones accessorized with a cross necklace, rings, open-toe heels and a large shoulder bag.

Her Pink Birthday Dress Came From Her Mother's Closet

For her 21st birthday in April 2024, Carys chose a pink Emanuel Ungaro slip dress that Zeta-Jones had worn to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. The satin design featured floral embroidery, thin embellished straps and white lace across the neckline.

As ABC News documented at the time, Carys wore hoop earrings and silver rings, with understated makeup and soft pink nails. Her mother had originally paired the dress with silver strappy heels, a white sequined Fendi Baguette and a silver link bracelet.

Carys shared photographs from the celebration on Instagram, including a picture beside a decorated dinner table. "The most perfect 21st I could ask for!" she wrote. Zeta-Jones left an affectionate response beneath her daughter's photographs: "You deserve it sweetheart."

Another Borrowed Dress Led to a Closet Confession

At the October 2025 PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala, Carys accompanied her father, Michael Douglas, in a black slip dress with an embellished bodice. British Vogue identified it as the dress Zeta-Jones wore to the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Carys added black pumps and ruby drop earrings; her mother had worn beaded shoes.

Carys had graduated from Brown University earlier that year, studying film and international relations. She told PEOPLE at the gala that she had grown up doing theater and hoped to pursue more performing arts work.

She also explained that sustainability influenced her preference for vintage over fast fashion. Access to her mother's clothes helped, although she admitted she sometimes borrowed without telling her.

Her mother occasionally recognized a handbag Carys was carrying. "She's like, 'Is that my bag?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't think so,'" Carys recalled with a laugh.