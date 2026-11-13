Image Credit: Aberdeen Police Department.

A second woman charged in an Aberdeen, North Carolina, debit-card theft is accused of giving the stolen card to another woman to pay a $102.66 water bill. Her arrest warrant also alleges that she tried using the card for food orders at Papa John's.

Tianna Renee Lucky, 31, of Hoffman, faces ten felony counts in the investigation. Her arrest was reported November 10 by Sandhills Sentinel, citing Aberdeen police.

The case began after a customer's card was taken while she ate at Jersey Mike's on September 30, according to police. The customer supplied records showing eight completed or attempted transactions between September 30 and October 2, and investigators reviewed restaurant footage showing two customers taking the card.

Samantha Sabrina Isaac, 32, of Hamlet, was arrested October 31 and charged in the same investigation. Wealth of Geeks previously reported the water-bill allegation in Isaac's case; Lucky's warrant now describes the second defendant's alleged involvement.

Warrant Says Lucky Supplied the Card for Isaac's Water Bill

A six-page excerpt of Lucky's November 3 arrest warrant includes an allegation that she aided and abetted Isaac in obtaining $102.66 by false pretenses. The charging text says Lucky gave Isaac the customer's debit card to pay Isaac's water bill.

A separate conspiracy count names Isaac as the person with whom Lucky allegedly agreed to steal the card. The warrant also charges Lucky with larceny of a chose in action and habitual larceny, citing four previous larceny convictions as the basis for the latter allegation.

Four Counts Allege Attempted $15.35 Food Orders

Lucky's identity-theft count alleges that she used the customer's Bank of America debit card to attempt transactions at Papa John's. Four additional counts each describe an attempted $15.35 food purchase at the restaurant's store 949.

The four-page Moore District Court case summary assigns an October 2 offense date to all four attempted-purchase counts. It lists all ten counts as felonies, including an additional charge of possessing stolen property.

Lucky Posted Her $50,000 Bond and Was Released November 4

The court summary records a $50,000 secured bond posted through a professional surety on November 4. A signed custodian's return in the two-page appearance-bond excerpt confirms that Lucky was released that day.

The November 13 court summary lists the case as pending and shows a November 18 entry at 9:30 a.m. in Moore County Courtroom 327 on its hearing calendar. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Report a Missing Debit Card and Dispute Unauthorized Payments

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advises contacting your bank or credit union immediately after discovering a debit card is missing. Reporting its loss or theft within two business days generally limits your responsibility for unauthorized transactions to $50 or the amount taken, whichever is less. Waiting longer can increase that liability.

Ask the bank to block the card, review purchases and online bill payments, and dispute transactions you did not authorize. Preserve account records and your communications with the bank, and follow up in writing if requested. The CFPB says banks generally must investigate reported unauthorized electronic transfers.